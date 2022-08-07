Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru has once again seen a strong box office performance this week as the popular animated film has crossed another global milestone. Bringing in a weekend cumulative earning of $423.3 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru has officially crossed $750 million at the global box office which means that the film is performing in line with Minions and Despicable Me 3 at the same point.

The strongest week-on-week holdover market was in Korea. This was the third weekend for Minions: The Rise of Gru in the market and saw an additional $1.7 million added to its earnings, bringing the total cume in the market to $14.6 million. This is a strong showing for the film as it has faced strong competition in Korea with a big local film or a Family/Animation film released each week since Minions: The Rise of Gru's debut. This new cume as of Sunday has surpassed the lifetime of the first Minions, performing just off Despicable Me 3 at the same point, and also surpassing Soul to become the biggest Hollywood animation of the pandemic in the market.

This weekend also saw Minions: The Rise of Gru open in Slovenia, which saw the film open at #1 in the market with a $0.3M (incl. previews), putting it ahead of fellow opening title Bullet Train. This opening weekend in Slovenia (excl. previews) puts Minions: The Rise of Gru ahead of Despicable Me 3 in the market.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Becomes First Pandemic-Era Animated Movie to Cross $300M Domestically

Other markets also held strong for Minions: The Rise of Gru, the film came in at #2 in Germany for its sixth weekend in the market, coming in behind local opener Guglhupfgeschwader and ahead of other new title Bullet Train. Also in its sixth weekend in Mexico, the film reached $36.9 million. This means that Minions: The Rise of Gru has surpassed the lifetime of the first Minions and Despicable Me 3 in the region.

The UK & Ireland raised their cume to $44.0 million through Sunday, also in line with both Minions and Despicable Me 3 at the same point. The fifth weekend in France saw Minions: The Rise of Gru reach a $20.0 million cume in the market. The film reached $26.1 million cume this weekend, coming up just behind Despicable Me 3 at the same point in its theatrical run.

In Japan, the film added $1.5 million for a cume of $20.0 million. The film became #1 in the Brazil market despite the end of school holidays, reaching $18.9 million cume through Sunday, just behind the first Minions and Despicable Me 3 at the same point. Weekend 7 in Australia also saw a good hold, bringing the film to a $28.3 million cume, making this the biggest film of the franchise.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer below: