Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru has once again seen a strong outing at the domestic box office, having pulled in $4.9 million in the three-day North American weekend estimate.

The latest in the Despicable Me franchise continues to surpass expectations. The film was shown in 3,068 North American theaters, bringing in on average $1597.13 per theater. This will mark the seventh week of Minions: The Rise of Gru, where it came in 6th place at the box office, which was topped by the new Brad Pitt-starring action movie Bullet Train in its second weekend since its debut. This $4.9 million is a small drop from last weekend's domestic box office of $7.109 million, meaning that the film saw a 31% drop week-to-week. Minions: The Rise of Gru earned $1.40 million on Friday with Saturday being even higher at an impressive $2.06 million. Sunday came back down closer to the Friday income, though it was slightly higher at $1.44 million. This large domestic showing simply continues the success that the film has been seeing in North America, with the film having already been the first animated film to cross $300 million in the Pandemic era.

This weekend's income for Minions: The Rise of Gru brought the domestic cumulative earnings for the animated movie up to $343.710 million, putting it just ahead of the first Minions film at the same point in its theatrical run ($320.084 million). The international cume raised to $446.7 million over this weekend. Together, the two cumes bring the total global earnings of Minions: The Rise of Gru just beneath that 800 million milestone, at $790.4 million, since its debut back on July 1.

The screenplay for Minions: The Rise of Gru was written by Matthew Fogel and adapted from a story written by Brian Lynch and Fogel. Kyle Balda directed the movie with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val serving as co-directors. Executive producers include Brett Hoffman and Latifa Ouaou. Producers and associate producers include Jean-Luc Florinda, Janet Healy, Christopher Melendandri, Chris Renaud, and Robert Taylor. The cast of the film includes the titular character Gru being played by series regular Steve Carell alongside Alan Arkin, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Lucy Lawless, and Will Arnett, among others.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer below: