IMAX garnered a total of $17 million this holiday weekend at the global box office. This is due to a combined effort of multiple summer blockbusters such as Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick as well as the debut of the new animated movie from Illumination, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru by Universal and Illumination premiered on Friday, July 1, and is in its first weekend at the IMAX box office. For its first two days at IMAX, the new animated movie has done extremely well for itself, leading the pack for the IMAX earnings, with it making a total of $8.6 million at the global box office through Sunday, with the film grossing $7.3 million domestically across the three days. Minions is currently estimated to bring in a global total of $10 million through Monday, which includes $8.6m for the Domestic 4-day, making the film the 4th highest Domestic IMAX opening weekend ever for an animated title. The next week will see Minions: The Rise of Gru released in other markets, with the film set to arrive in France on Wednesday, July 6.

Overall, Minions: The Rise of Gru is having an excellent start. The animated sequel is steadily surpassing expectations having brought in $10.75 million at its opening day box office across North America, and is set to hit a record-setting $129 Million box office total over the extended four-day weekend. It has already outperformed several other Fourth of July releases including Despicable Me 3 which brought in $99 million in 2017. Not off to a bad start at all.

Image via Paramount Pictures

After breaking the $1 billion total gross last week, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to demonstrate a need for speed with the IMAX audiences around the world, earning another $5 million this weekend and bringing the high octane sequel's IMAX global total to $94 million. North America adds $1.5 million from limited showtimes across the 4-day holiday weekend, taking the IMAX Domestic cumulative earnings to an impressive $51 million, making Top Gun: Maverick the 10th Highest Domestic IMAX result ever. On the International side, 235 IMAX screens bring $3.5 million, bringing the international IMAX gross to $43 million. Last week, Top Gun: Maverick passed the impressive milestone of $1 Billion in total worldwide box office, placing it as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, beating out the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is also Paramount Pictures' second-highest-grossing film of all time, sitting only behind James Cameron's Titanic.

Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion adds $1.8 million to its global IMAX gross, with a majority of the earnings this weekend coming from China, which netted a total of $1.4 million. The IMAX network in China has delivered a total of $14.3 million for the movie. The rest of the IMAX income for the weekend was $400K, bringing the IMAX global cume for the Colin Trevorrow-directed sequel to $52.4 million.

Later this week, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love & Thunder, shot with IMAX Certified Digital Cameras, roars into 756 IMAX screens in 70 markets, globally. On Friday, Super Lion’s crime-thriller, Detectives Vs Sleuths, opens across the IMAX China network.