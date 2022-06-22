It's the crossover none of us even knew we needed until right now. In celebration of Minions: Rise of Gru hitting theaters next month, Illumination and the streaming service Peacock teamed up to combine two of Steve Carell’s biggest hits. In a brand-new spot, The Minions have invaded The Office.

Illumination has delighted fans of both the Despicable Me series and The Office by recreating the comedy series’ opening credits, but this time with Despicable Me characters working at “Dunder Minion Evil Company, Inc.” The new intro features Gru (Carell) in the place of everyone’s favorite boss Michael Scott (Carell). The intro also has Kevin in the place of Dwight, Stuart as Jim, Bob as Pam, and new Minion Otto as Kevin as they recreate classic moments from the show and engage in other office shenanigans.

The new opening credits begin the way we all remember, with shots of the real-life Scranton Pennsylvania, but now with a Minions twist. Gru’s rocket car can be seen in traffic, a banner for “Villain Con” can be seen, and a minion is spray-painting a banana over the “Welcome to Scranton” sign. The rest of the intro highlights fan-favorite moments from the series. Kevin the Minion finds his stapler in Jell-O, Otto spills a tub of chili, a minion throws a cat into the ceiling, they recreate Dwight cutting the face off the CPR dummy, and more. It also features some new Minion antics like photocopying their butts, Gru leading a conference room meeting in front of a chart that shows that evil is trending up, and Stuart firing a rocket in the office.

This fun video was created by Illumination and Peacock to celebrate both the upcoming release of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Office “extended superfan episodes” that can be found only on Peacock. The Office “extended superfan episodes” are super-sized episodes of the series which include extended and deleted scenes never before seen by fans.

Carell’s career was launched by starring as Michael Scott for seven seasons on the beloved comedy series. His star power then helped make Despicable Me a success which spawned one of the most successful animated franchises in recent years. Minions: The Rise of Gru is the second Minions spin-off film and the fifth in the franchise as a whole. The 70s set prequel sees Carell returning to voice a young Gru as the film explores how the future villain first encountered and began working with The Minions

Minions: The Rise of Gru releases exclusively in theaters on July 1 and The Office “extended superfan episodes” are only available streaming on Peacock. Watch the Minion and The Office crossover below: