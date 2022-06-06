Illumination released a new trailer for its upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru. The fifth part of the studios’ Despicable Me franchise looks absolutely maddening and fun with the cute little yellow creatures in pursuit of saving their new ‘mini boss’ Gru, voiced by Steve Carell.

The new trailer is packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor and showcases the Minions flying a plane to San Francisco on tunes of a ‘70s soundtrack, courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff. It further sees the Minions learning kung fu from Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad skills and a lot of sass. We also get a good look at the Vicious 6 battling it out with our favorite Minions.

The story revolves around a 12-year-old Gru in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement, which obviously isn’t going well. He unexpectedly joins forces with a group of minions including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces. Together they design their first weapons and look forward to executing their first missions.

Image via Universal

But it all changes when an infamous supervillain group, the Vicious 6, ousts their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles — and Gru interviews to become their newest member but fails. Nonetheless, Gru finds a way to outsmart and enrage them and becomes their primary target. He finds himself on the run while the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him. With returning star Carell, the film stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, and Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Minions: The Rise of Gru also stars a whole new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed with a giant robotic claw. Furthermore, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks along with Dolph Lundgren plays Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

Minions 2 is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri along with Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. It is directed by Kyle Balda who also helmed Despicable Me 3, and Minions. It is co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions.

The Rise of Gru hits theatres on July 1. Check out the new trailer below: