Today, Illumination revealed a new trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new cinematic chapter of the Despicable Me animated franchise. Set before Gru became an internationally renowned villain (and eventually hero), The Rise of Gru will show how the yellow banana loving minions helped Gru become an evil mastermind.

Like the previously released teaser, The Rise of Gru trailer takes us on a 70s-inspired journey to a moment in history when Gru was still a wannabe villain. At the end of Minions, the yellows creatures accepted Gru as their new master, and now The Rise of Gru will finally show how the villain learned to use the Minions' powers to hold the world hostage. However, the road to success doesn’t come without obstacles, and Gru will have to prove he’s worthy of the title of a villain, even though he’s still a teenager during The Rise of Gru. The despicable young teenager is also aiming high in the new trailer, as he plans to impress The Vicious 6, the most famous team of villains in the entire world.

The new trailer also teases the return of the voice cast who’s key to the Despicable Me franchise, as Steve Carell will be back as the voice of Gru, and Pierre Coffin will return as the voice of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and other minions. In addition, the trailer also sees the return of mad scientist Dr. Nefario, voiced by Russell Brand, who joins Gru as an assistant to carve his own name in villainy history.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED:‌ ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

The film's voice cast also includes Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin. Henson, Arkin, Van Damme, Trejo, Yeoh, and Lawless will play notorious supervillains, although only the first three are confirmed to be a part of the Vicious 6.

After directing Despicable Me 3 and Minions, Kyle Balda is back to helm Minions: The Rise of Gru. Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val join Balda as co-directors. The film is written by Brian Lynch and Matthew Fogel. Despicable Me creator and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri serves as producer alongside collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The Rise of Gru ‘70s inspired soundtrack will be produced by Grammy-winning musician and producer Jack Antonoff.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1. Check out the new trailer below:

Illumination Entertainment Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1198 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo