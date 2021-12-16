Illumination has released a new teaser for their upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru — expected to release in theaters on July 1, 2022 — preparing audiences for a different kind of entry to the Minions franchise.

The story will follow twelve-year-old Gru in the 1970s as he aspires to be the next big thing — in villainy, that is. His idols include a supervillain group called Vicious 6, and Gru makes plans to reach their level of evil in order to join their group. Of course, Gru recruits help from his “mayhem-making” followers, the Minions. The table turns when Vicious 6 gets rid of their leader, Wild Knuckles, giving Gru the perfect chance to join. However, things go horribly wrong and Gru finds friendship in the most unlikely person, Wild Knuckles himself.

Image via Universal Pictures

Minions: The Rise of Gru will feature the voice talents of Steve Carell as Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuk, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, RZA, and Pierre Coffin as the voice of the Minions.

Directing the film is returning franchise director Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), with Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets franchise) as co-directors. Franchise creator and CEO Chris Meledandri serves as producers alongside collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud, and the film's ‘70s inspired soundtrack will be produced by Grammy-winning musician and producer Jack Antonoff.

Look for Minions: The Rise of Gru this coming July and check out the new "On Our Way" teaser below:

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Trailer Teaser Features Steve Carell & Lots of Yellow Guys

