In recent years, limited series have become more popular among television fans, especially those who just want a quick yet entertaining, bingeable watch that doesn't require an extensive wait time for the next season. While the shorter formula of the miniseries has its pluses and minuses, there are still a select few that are stellar, challenging audiences and delivering some of the most addictive content on television.

Throughout 2023, dozens of notable miniseries premiered; some were just fine, and a few barely made a dent in the entertainment landscape. However, many were proper juggernauts, attracting intense critical and audience acclaim and securing a spot among 2023's best small-screen projects. With the year coming to an end, it's the perfect time to put a deserving spotlight on the best miniseries. From Apple TV+'s unexpected hit Lessons in Chemistry to Netflix's breakout comedy-drama Beef, these are the 10 best miniseries of 2023.

10 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Cast: Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Mark Ruffalo

Image via Netflix

At the height of World War II, a blind French girl, Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Lorberti), illegally broadcasts excerpts from famous novels over the radio containing coded messages for the French Resistance. Many hear her broadcasts, including a young Nazi radio operator, Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), who secretly listens to LeBlanc but refuses to turn her in. As the war rages on, LeBlanc and Pfennig eventually cross paths and become a glimmer of hope in a dark, unforeseen moment in history.

Based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same name, All the Light We Cannot See is a captivating four-part miniseries directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Marion Bailey, and Lars Eidinger. While some critics felt that the series didn't fully grasp the source material, All the Light We Cannot See was praised for its brilliant cast, specifically Lorberti, in a star-making breakthrough performance, adding immense recognition to the low representation of blind and low-vision performers.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Cast: India Ria Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel

Image via Netflix

In 1761, Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) is forced to marry the young king of England, George (Corey Mylchreest), and struggles to fit in with the monarch's family and social circle. As Charlotte finds herself and her footing, she and her new husband begin to fall in love and appear to be a blissful couple. Behind closed doors, Charlotte learns there's more to her husband's well-being, and their struggle strengthens their marriage's bond.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel miniseries loosely based on the rise of Charlotte of Mackelenburg-Strelitz, who gained prominence in the 18th century. While Queen Charlotte is one of the main characters in Bridgerton, the miniseries reveals details and events of her private life that explain her somewhat cold, heartless demeanor portrayed in the original series. The series earned positive reviews from critics and was ranked as one of the best television series by TIME Magazine. Queen Charlotte recaptures its parent series' steamy nature and seamlessly blends it with a truly heartwarming story that makes it a worthy addition to the Bridgerton saga.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Release Date May 4, 2023 Cast India Amarteifio , Freddie Dennis , Richard Cunningham , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Biography Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

8 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Cast: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Kevin Sussman

Image via Apple TV+

In the 1950s, Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) dreams of being a scientist, but since society believes that a woman doesn't belong in any other field except a domestic one, she is forced to put her aspirations on hold. When she's fired from her job as a lab technician, she accepts a gig hosting a new television cooking show and takes the opportunity to teach women about more than just how to make a pot roast and lemon pound cake.

Although it's a fictional period drama, Lessons in Chemistry effectively captures the real-life obstacles many women faced at the time, being viewed by society as little more than wives, mothers, and homemakers. Larson gives a show-stopping performance with an excellent supporting cast, including Lewis Pullman, Rainn Wilson, and Beau Bridges. Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry has earned several award nominations, including two Golden Globes and several Critics' Choice Award nominations.

Lessons In Chemistry Release Date 2023-00-00 Creator Lee Eisenberg Cast Brie Larson , Lewis Pullman , Aja Naomi King Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'Justified: City Primeval'

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Vivian Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook

Image via FX

Several years after leaving Kentucky, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) has relocated to Miami, Florida, where he tries to balance his life as a U.S. Marshal and father to his 15-year-old daughter, Willa (Vivian Olyphant). When a case sends Givens to Detroit, he crosses paths with a violent sociopath, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), who has already managed to elude local authorities and has no intention of putting an end to his criminal rampage.

The neo-Western criminal drama Justified: City Primeval is a continuation of the popular FX series Justified, starring Olyphant, reprising his role as Raylan Givens. The miniseries was inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, and features former players from Justified, including Walton Goggins and Natalie Zea, as well as a string of guest stars such as Keith David, Luis Guzmán, and David Cross. Justified: City Primeval earned overall positive reviews, with critics praising its tense, tight storyline that remains true to the legacy of the original series.

Watch on Hulu

6 'A Murder at the End of the World'

Cast: Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Clive Owen

Image via FX

Amateur detective and true crime author Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) and eight other guests are invited to an exclusive retreat at a remote location hosted by a billionaire, Andy Ronson (Clive Owen). When one of the guests is found dead, Hart's instincts kick in, putting her skills to the test to prove there was foul play and figure out the identity of the suspected killer who hides among them.

The psychological thriller A Murder at the End of the World is a fascinating twist on the classic whodunit created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. The series has already gained immense recognition from critics and has been named one of the best TV shows of the year by various outlets, including The Ringer and Vulture. The overall cast delivers phenomenal performances, but A Murder at the End of the World belongs to Corrin, who delivers a refreshing take on the classic detective.

A Murder at the End of the World Release Date November 14, 2023 Creator Zal Batmanglij, Brit Marling Cast Emma Corrin , Alice Braga , Clive Owen , Harris Dickinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Rating Not Rated

Watch on Hulu

5 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mark Hamill

Image via Netflix

Brother and sister Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (Mary McDonnell) Usher have built a pharmaceutical empire through corruption and greed. When they're indicted by a grand jury on multiple federal charges, their dynasty begins to unravel. While the family tries to stay afloat in their legal troubles, a ghost from Roderick and Madeline's past arrives and begins to pick off every member of the Usher family one by one.

Based on Edgar Allan Poe's short stories, The Fall of the House of Usher is a riveting psychological horror miniseries featuring an epic ensemble of players from previous Flanagan productions, including Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and the mighty Carla Gugino. While House of Usher is filled with clever Poe Easter eggs, audiences don't need to be familiar with Poe's work to enjoy this series, which Collider's Perri Nemiroff declared "another masterful series" from Flanagan.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Cast: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse

Image via Amazon Studios

Popular rock band Daisy Jones & The Six parted ways in 1977; now, they have agreed to appear in a documentary about their success and history. Through a series of flashbacks, each member recalls their humble beginnings, rise to stardom, and the ups and downs that come along with fame, which all lead up to the band finally revealing why they broke up in the first place.

Based on the 2019 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six loosely adapts the real-life story of Fleetwood Mac, especially the relationship between lead singers Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Overall, Daisy Jones & The Six received positive reviews, many noting the undeniable chemistry between Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, as well as the authentic backdrop of the 1970s Los Angeles music scene. The cast was also widely praised, with Keough and Camila Morrone earning Emmy nominations for their roles.

Daisy Jones and the Six Release Date March 3, 2023 Cast Riley Keough , Sam Claflin , Camila Morrone , Suki Waterhouse Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Amazon Prime

3 'I'm a Virgo'

Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Olivia Washington, Brett Gray

Image via Amazon Prime

Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) is a 19-year-old boy living in Oakland, California; unlike other kids his age, Cootie is 13-feet-tall and lives a rather sheltered life. While his aunt and uncle have kept him behind closed doors to protect him from the ridicule of the outside world, Cootie's existence is soon discovered by a group of teenagers, some who are just as unique as Cootie, and introduce him to an entirely new world for the first time in his life.

The absurdist comedy series I'm a Virgo introduces audiences to the larger-than-life imagination of Boots Riley, who initially started writing the series back in 2019. Even though it features various fantasy elements, I'm a Virgo remains a whirlwind coming-of-age series that organically addresses social situations and the many life changes that every teenager goes through, making it surprisingly relatable. I'm a Virgo has received immense praise from various critics, including Collider's Chase Hutchinson, who called it "big on ambition yet precisely focused."

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'The Curse'

Cast: Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone, Benny Safdie

Image via Showtime

In New Mexico, Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher (Nathan Fielder) Siegel are young newlyweds trying to conceive their first child while also co-starring on their new show for HGTV. As they try to start a new life, they're cursed by a street vendor. Initially, the so-called curse doesn't phase them, but as bad luck and problems begin to pile up, they start to believe in the supernatural.

The Curse is a wickedly hilarious dark comedy named as one of the best shows of the year by several outlets, including Entertainment Weekly and The New Yorker. The show's creators and writers, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, are an awkward but delightful on-screen treat with their quirky banter and mannerisms. They are perfectly complemented by Stone, a comedic show-stopper in her own right. Like other Fielder efforts, The Curse is off-putting yet hilarious, a singular viewing experience for fans of a very specific type of wicked, unforgiving black comedy.

The Curse Release Date November 10, 2023 Cast Emma Stone , Nathan Fielder , Benny Safdie , Corbin Bernsen , Barkhad Abdi , Constance Shulman , Gary Farmer Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Rating TV-MA

Watch on Showtime

1 'Beef'

Cast: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Ashley Park

Image via Netflix

Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) is a local contractor struggling to maintain a steady list of clients. When he's involved in a road rage incident with a small business owner, Amy Lau (Ali Wong), his problems get much worse. Despite being complete strangers, the incident turns into an intense and prolonged feud, which escalates to extreme and dangerous heights.

Beef earned overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the unforgiving, biting narrative and the infectious dynamic between Yeun and Wong. Beef essentially hones in on a daring tone that speaks to many about the stress of anger, loss, and frustration that consume someone's entire life while also serving as a humble reminder of the truly important things in life. Acidic, occasionally morbid, yet undeniably rewarding, Beef is a remarkable, insightful series and a helpful reminder that few streamers can compete with Netflix at its peak.

Beef Release Date April 6, 2023 Creator Lee Sung Jin Cast Steven Yeun , Ali Wong , Joseph Lee , Young Mazino Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Rating TV-MA

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The Best TV Shows of 2023