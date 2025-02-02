True stories have a unique way of gripping the imagination, and when paired with the compact storytelling of miniseries, the result is often a riveting blend of drama and authenticity. Miniseries excel in exploring real-life events with depth and nuance, offering audiences a focused lens into extraordinary lives, scandals, and historical events. From tales of ambition gone awry to battles for justice, these dramatized retellings manage to both entertain and inform, transforming headlines and history books into emotional and moral tales.

Among the best, Dopesick sheds light on systemic greed at the core of the opioid crisis, while Chernobyl recreates the devastation of a nuclear disaster with precision. Themes of ambition, betrayal, justice, and resilience anchor this genre, proving that reality can often be more gripping than fiction. With meticulous detail and powerful performances, these miniseries elevate their source material into unforgettable storytelling that reaches a wider, mainstream audience. These are the best miniseries based on true stories, ranked by their entertainment value, attention to detail, and historical accuracy.

10 'The Dropout' (2022)

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether

The show chronicles the life of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), from her college years to the dramatic rise and fall of her career and company, Theranos. After dropping out of college, the ambitious and aspiring billionaire founds Theranos, a company promising revolutionary blood testing technology. However, the technology is flawed, and despite this, Elizabeth continues to run the company, attracting investors to its unstable foundation.

The Dropout is adapted from Rebecca Jarvis’ podcast of the same name, which explores the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes, her crimes, and the key figures surrounding her and Theranos. This dramatized retelling delves into Holmes’ business ventures and the events leading up to her fraudulent practices, offering insight into her mindset. It humanizes her without glamorizing the widespread harm caused by her actions. In January 2022, Holmes was convicted for fraud and conspiracy for her role in the Theranos scandal and is currently serving an eleven-year sentence.

9 'A Very English Scandal' (2018)

Created by Russell T Davies

A Very English Scandal recounts the illegal, same-sex affair between rising politician Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant) and a young stable boy, Norman (Ben Whishaw). From the start, the men’s relationship is plagued by a power imbalance and exacerbated by Norman’s vulnerable state. With Norman’s threats to expose their affair looming, Thorpe arranges to have Norman killed to keep the affair silent. When the hitman (Blake Harrison) botches the murder attempt, Norman reports his suspicions of Thorpe to the police, leading to the infamous scandal as Thorpe is tried for conspiring to murder Norman.

The show was adapted from John Preston’s true crime non-fiction novel of the same name, which recounts the events leading up to the Thorpe affair, Jeremy Thorpe’s career-ending political and sex scandal. The BBC One miniseries stays true to the events depicted in the novel. When the affair came to light, Thorpe was forced to resign as the Liberal Party leader and later lost his parliamentary seat. However, Thorpe’s trial resulted in his acquittal. Despite the gravity of the scandal’s events, the show was highly entertaining and well-written.

8 'Black Bird' (2022)

Created by Dennis Lehane

Former football star and petty criminal Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) faces a decade in prison until the FBI offers him a risky deal: transfer to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to extract confessions about missing women in exchange for Jimmy’s release. With his freedom and others' lives at stake, Jimmy faces a more dangerous and violent environment, learning horrific information from the manipulative Hall. As Hall’s appeal pends, Jimmy must carefully but quickly get the confessions to attain justice for the victims and secure his own redemption.

Black Bird is based on the real-life James Keene’s autobiographical novel In with the Devil, written with investigative reporter Hillel Levin. With Keene serving as an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, it stayed true to the real events. One event that was slightly fictionalized involved the map that Hall made, supposedly depicting where he buried his victims. In the series, Hall proudly shows the map to Jimmy, but in the novel, he is more secretive about it. The series also shows Hall mailing the map to his father, but in reality, the map was never recovered. Keene was released as promised and Larry Hall is currently serving life in prison.

7 'Under the Banner of Heaven' (2022)

Created by Dustin Lance Black

Devout Latter-day Saint Detective Jeb Pyre’s (Andrew Garfield) faith is challenged while investigating the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby Erica in Utah. Brenda’s brother-in-law, Ron (Sam Worthington), receives a revelation from God to commit these murders, and the horrific act is carried out by Ron and his brother Dan (Wyatt Russell). The case exposes the respected Mormon Lafferty family’s extreme, fundamentalist beliefs, leading to violent consequences. Flashbacks show the early days of Mormonism and Brenda’s strong-willed personality as Jeb uncovers a darker side to religion that tests his own beliefs.

Under the Banner of Heaven is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Jon Krakauer. The miniseries uses flashbacks to explore the roots of Mormonism just as Krakauer divides his novel into two explorations: the history of Mormonism and the true murder case of Brenda and Erica. The most prominent piece of fiction from the show is the main character, Jeb, who does not appear to be based on any specific real-life figure connected to the case. Jeb serves as a lens through which to explore the case and reflect on the complicated relationship that can arise between religion and humanity. Ron and Dan Lafferty were both convicted for the murders; Ron died in 2019 and Dan is still serving his sentence.