While it began in the later part of the 2010s, the pivot of television entertainment to streaming services has been a defining shift for the medium in the 2020s so far. It has been a seismic change that has come with plenty of consequences, both good and bad; one of the best is the almighty influx of exceptional miniseries that have been produced, many of which have been able to attract A-list talent.

Running with a serial format while not demanding years of service to enjoy the story in full, miniseries occupy a delightful middle ground between film and television, allowing for rich and enticing stories to transpire throughout a season. With major hits ranging from emotionally complex comedies like Beef to precise and sharp social commentaries like Watchmen, the greatest miniseries of the past five years are emblematic of modern television’s vast and growing appetite for new stories.

10 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Created by Brad Ingelsby

One of the biggest buzz titles of 2021, Mare of Easttown is an HBO crime drama that transpires in small-town America, dealing intensely with notions of community, family dynamics, and grief. A former high school basketball star turned local detective, Mare (Kate Winslet), is battling to keep her family together while facing backlash over an unsolved missing persons case from a year prior. When a teenage mother winds up dead, the ensuing investigation tears at every element of Mare’s professional and personal lives.

Relentlessly bleak, the series thrives on the back of its exceptional performances to paint a harrowing and poignant picture of working-class America that is a brutal cacophony of broken families and regret. While the central case does lose a bit of steam as the truth begins to unravel, Mare of Easttown remains one of the best miniseries in recent years, courtesy of its atmospheric weight and powerhouse performances.

9 'Unorthodox' (2020)

Created by Anna Winger & Alexa Karolinski

A harrowing true story that is at once a scathing indictment of the oppressive rules of some religious institutions and a hopeful tale of life and freedom, Unorthodox is a brilliant four-part Netflix series inspired by Deborah Feldman’s autobiography. It follows a 19-year-old Hasidic Jewish woman who escapes her unhappy arranged marriage to return to her estranged mother in Berlin and lead a more normal life. However, when her husband learns that she is pregnant, he is instructed by the rabbi to go to Berlin to find her.

The miniseries finds a levity to explore its themes in strong detail because of the outstanding lead performance of Shira Haas. The actress juggles a full range of emotions with perfection as her character experiences both female liberation and objectification intensely. Extremely careful to realize its source material gently yet with great impact, Unorthodox is both important and moving.

8 'Beef' (2023)

Created by Lin Sung Jin

Road rage and revenge cascade into dark comedy and poignant drama in one of the hit titles of 2023, Netflix’s original miniseries Beef. Created by Korean-American director Lee Sung Jin, it follows struggling contractor Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and small business owner Amy Lau (Ali Wong) as both of their lives begin to spiral when they become enraged and fixated on each other following an incident in a parking lot and an ensuing car chase.

Bolstered by two exceptional lead performances, Beef initially strikes viewers with its comedic strengths, but it juggles tones brilliantly to also be rife with character drama, realistic thrills, and affecting pathos. A brilliant meditation on how modern life is littered with anxiety and embittered anger, the show is superbly balanced while still allowing for enraged and ridiculous outbursts. The truly unhinged Beef is one of the most captivating and emotionally intriguing series in recent years and a testament to TV's ability to present truly original stories.

7 'Devs' (2020)

Created by Alex Garland

An underrated miniseries from the brilliant sci-fi auteur Alex Garland, 2020’s Devs blends a dystopian high-tech future, evil corporate entities, and pulsating mystery to make for an engaging eight-part series. It follows a software engineer at a quantum computing company who begins to grow suspicious when her co-worker and boyfriend die on his first day working with the company’s Devs team. She sets out to investigate the company’s enigmatic CEO and discover the truth about what happened to her partner.

The definition of a slow burn, Devs uses its eight episodes to drag out the mystery, allowing it to unfold at a measured, almost languid pace. However, its restrained tempo enables the visual splendor and the meditations on human nature to become just as apparent as Lily’s (Sonoya Mizuno) investigation. All in all, Devs is an enrapturing meshing of genres that soars to great heights, courtesy of its contemplative nature and hard-core sci-fi aesthetic that makes it one of the most engrossing miniseries of late.

6 'Dopesick' (2021)

Created by Danny Strong

An impressive ensemble cast and telling insights into America’s opioid crisis and the far-reaching impacts it continues to have today make Dopesick a must-see miniseries. Following composite characters across the board, it examines the drug’s effects on ordinary working people while also showcasing how organizations like the DEA reacted to the crisis, depicting the legal aftermath Purdue Pharma faced due to its development, testing, and distribution of the drug Oxycontin.

It is quite incredible how great a net Dopesick casts over the crisis with just eight episodes, with its story spanning from the '90s right up to the modern day and covering a vast litany of characters throughout. It sometimes loses grasp of its lofty aspirations, but it is always able to regather, thanks to its pointed analysis of the crisis' societal impact and the phenomenal performances of all involved.

5 'The Queen’s Gambit' (2020)

Created by Scott Frank & Allan Scott

The Netflix original miniseries that became an international sensation, The Queen’s Gambit makes use of an excellent lead performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, a brilliant screenplay, and plenty of period appeal to thrive as one of the most enticing miniseries of the 2020s thus far. It depicts the life of a young American chess prodigy, covering her childhood as an orphan through to her endeavors to become the greatest chess player in the world while battling addiction.

While there are some lulls throughout the seven-episode arc, The Queen’s Gambit largely thrives with its character-driven intrigue and portrayal of the game of chess, a quality which earned the series immense praise from the international chess community. It also saw interest in the game increase exponentially. Ultimately excelling as a dashing and engrossing adaptation of Walter Tevis’ novel, The Queen’s Gambit is one of the most celebrated and popular miniseries of late, if not of all time.

4 'Watchmen' (2019)

Created by Damon Lindelof

2019 was a brilliant year for miniseries, with the likes of Chernobyl, When They See Us, and The Act all exceptional highlights of the first half of the year. Looking at the latter part of 2019, though, the miniseries scene was dominated by Watchmen. An intensely polarizing expansion of Alan Moore’s esteemed graphic novel, it certainly had its fair share of outspoken critics upon release. However, it has now come to be celebrated as an inspired re-imagining of superhero entertainment.

Set decades after the comic series, it follows masked members of the police force as they respond to attacks carried out by a white supremacist movement inspired by Rorschach’s journal from the 1980s. Watchmen thrives by crafting an individual identity without ever being disrespectful to the original story, making the alternate world even more relevant to the modern day with powerful meditations on issues of violence, extremism, and justice in today’s society. Anchored by a career-best Regina King, Watchmen takes a masterpiece of the 20th century and expands on it with rich, thought-provoking results.