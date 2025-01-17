One of the greatest consequences of the rampant rise to prominence of television as prestigious entertainment has been the soaring popularity of the miniseries format. Imbued with the luxury of unfolding over several hours without ever running the risk of becoming bloated over the course of multiple seasons, they present as something of a perfect middle ground between the conciseness of feature films and the sprawling endlessness of regular television.

The very best miniseries provide engaging stories rich with exceptional detail and a range of characters whose ambitions and motivations are explored in exceptional depth over the course of a handful of episodes. Ranging from insightful war dramas to urgent crime epics, poignant romantic tales, and even high-concept sci-fi adventures, these astonishing miniseries are television perfection.

10 'Normal People' (2020)

Written by Sally Rooney, Alice Birch & Mark O'Rowe

Image via BBC

Based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name, Normal People is one of the most piercing romantic tales put to screen in recent years, thriving as a profoundly powerful meditation on young love in the modern world. The British miniseries focuses on the blossoming romance between Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), a popular and high-achieving student at Trinity College Dublin, and his oddball classmate Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a bullied outsider who claims she cares little for her social status.

Anchored by the two stars’ sublime, tender, and vulnerable performances, the 12-episode arc of their complex relationship is beautifully realized, excelling with its compelling focus on the nuances of Connell and Marianne’s bond while also delicately straying into their respective backstories with astonishing drama and impact. Further enhanced by outstanding dialogue and a mature and bittersweet conclusion, Normal People is a star-making masterpiece of romantic drama that is among the best series the genre has ever seen.

9 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Created by Marti Noxon

Image via HBO

A shocking psychological thriller based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, Sharp Objects is both an engrossing murder mystery and a dramatic deep dive into the ghosts of a past life. Camille Parker (Amy Adams) is an alcoholic crime reporter who, upon being discharged from a psychiatric hospital, returns to her childhood hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. In the process, she rekindles her complicated relationship with her mother and is confronted by demons from her past.

An agonizing slow burn that twists the knife in viewers while teasing just enough to keep them intrigued, Sharp Objects is a tantalizing watch that compels with its harrowing atmospheric might and Adams’ impeccable lead performance. It also isn’t daunted by the prospect of having to alter Flynn’s original vision in passages to make the transition from page to screen soar. The end result is a confident and composed miniseries that uses its eight-episode run superbly, culminating in one of the most shocking finales television has ever seen and delivering a drama that will age flawlessly.

8 'Station Eleven' (2021-2022)

Created by Patrick Somerville

Image via HBO

The bleak and dour dystopia of the apocalyptic landscape is imbued with an unlikely glimmer of hope in the perplexing and hypnotic 2021 miniseries Station Eleven. Based on Emily St John Mandel’s novel of the same name, it places its focus on Kristen (Mackenzie Davis), covering both her childhood experiences as a flu pandemic decimates mankind and her life 20 years after the collapse of civilization as she works with a troupe of traveling actors who find themselves at odds with a violent cult.

Juggling its timelines and character arcs with supreme skill and elegance, Station Eleven maximizes the impact of its 10-episode run with its alluring emphasis on the impact of art and the clever way in which it makes themes from one character’s journey permeate over the rest of the series. Not ashamed to be understated or less dramatic than other apocalypse series, it takes pride in being a life-affirming story that revels in the sentimental notion that life is worth living, even in the end of times.

7 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Image via Fox

While it was originally conceived as an ongoing series, and even started development with the intention of being Season 1 of many, Firefly was largely botched by Fox and was canceled while it was still airing. Despite this—and Fox’s woeful release schedule that aired episodes out of order—the space Western became an instant cult classic and has only grown more popular in the ensuing years. It follows the adventures of Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and the crew of Serenity as they take on sketchy jobs to eke out a living in the aftermath of a universal civil war in the 26th century.

Snatching the audience’s attention from the very first moments, Firefly excels as a ceaselessly exciting futuristic crime caper defined by its heroes’ ragtag morals and the expansive fantasy setting that weaves together high-concept sci-fi with the Old West seamlessly. Its low-budget presentation is overcome by its narrative prowess and its striking characters to be one of the most enthralling and adventurous miniseries ever aired. Its story concluded with the feature film Serenity being released in 2005.

6 'Generation Kill' (2007)

Written by David Simon, Ed Burns & Evan Wright

Image via HBO

An adaptation of the book of the same name by Evan Wright, which was based on his own experiences as an embedded reporter with a U.S. Marine Corps Reconnaissance Battalion, Generation Kill is a stunning, eye-opening depiction of the first phase of the invasion of Iraq. Realized in alarming detail, with the bureaucratic obstacles the soldiers faced and the frayed morality they all must reckon with always in focus, the seven-part miniseries tracks the squad’s progress through the first weeks of the war, placing a particular emphasis on a Humvee commanded by Sgt. Brad "Iceman" Colbert (Alexander Skarsgård).

Generation Kill thrives by portraying not only the intensity of battle, but the frustrating mismanagement of manpower and resources in authentic fashion. It’s powerful and provocative when it needs to be, and is always unafraid of questioning the purpose of the war while depicting its real-life characters as flawed men stranded in an impossible situation. It remains arguably the greatest series or film to be based on the Iraq War, and is a testament to the impact and artistry that the miniseries format can achieve.

5 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Created by Michaela Coel