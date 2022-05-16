Take a look into the past with these miniseries.

Because of its brief and succinct storytelling rather than spanning multiple seasons, miniseries have become a new trend in the television industry. Whether you're looking for something to do on a quiet weekend or a distraction on a weeknight, a miniseries allows you to immerse yourself in a tale without making a total commitment.

Furthermore, a miniseries is an excellent structure for historical stories requiring only a few episodes to tell the entire story without missing any critical details. Are you curious about a historical event? A 6-hour miniseries will provide you with both education (which is not always accurate) and fun. If you enjoy history, there is plenty to satiate your appetite.

'The Dropout' (2022)

The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as infamous Silicon Valley CEO Elizabeth Holmes, explores Holmes' rise and fall from ambitious, awkward adolescent to cutthroat founder of the biotechnology company Theranos. Before its glittering veneer was torn away in an exposing article from The Wall Street Journal in 2015, Theranos was touted as a breakthrough in modern medicine.

Amanda Seyfriend gives one of her best performances in the series, garnering plenty of awards talk. The portrayal is riveting, sincere, and morbidly fascinating. Not to mention the rest of the cast's outstanding writing, directing, and acting, which elevates the series to new heights.

Inventing Anna (2022)

Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German con artist who conned and bluffed her way into New York's upper circle, is the subject of Netflix and Shonda Rhimes' latest binge-worthy criminal series. The series Inventing Anna chronicles the narratives through the eyes of the journalist, Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), attempting to learn the truth about the socialite Anna Delvey/Sorokin.

Although it has caused controversy because it shows Sorokin's criminal activities, fans believe it is amusing because of the entertainment value, elegant costumes, and well-written dialogues. In addition, Julia Garner's stunning portrayal of Anna Delvey is likely one of the most acceptable reasons to watch the series, as she does an incredible job of recreating Anna.

'The Girl From Plainville' (2022)

The Hulu drama miniseries, The Girl From Plainville, follows the 2014 "texting suicide case," in which American girl Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after sending her long-distance boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, text messages persuading him to commit suicide.

Elle Fanning may bring to the role of Michelle the same charming vacuity as she did in The Neon Demon and The Beguiled and the cunning required of Catherine in The Great, leaving spectators conflicted between pity and contempt. Moreover, because of the concrete and compelling acting from the supporting characters, this show is worth seeing.

'Unorthodox' (2020)

Deborah Feldman's memoir Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots is the inspiration for this four-part drama miniseries. The series follows Esty, a nineteen-year-old Jewish lady from Williamsburg, New York, who plots to flee her parents and unpleasant arranged marriage.

Unorthodox is a powerful film that is unsettling and inspiring and exposes an important story on a mainstream platform. Furthermore, Esther "Etsy" Shapiro, brilliantly played by Shira Haas, will take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster from pessimism to hopefulness, allowing them to empathize with her and other women in similar situations.

'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' (2016)

The People v. O.J. Simpson is based on the highly known case of NFL player O.J. Simpson, who is accused of murdering his ex-wife and her lover. The notorious Ford Bronco highway chase, the Kardashian family's ties to Simpson, and the televised court case that ended in a "not guilty" conviction are all covered in this series.

Due to Simpson's popularity as a public figure and widespread belief that he was wrongfully acquitted, the O.J. case is one of the most well-known trials. Upon its debut, the series was well-received, receiving nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series.

'Chernobyl' (2019)

Chernobyl is a five-part historical drama miniseries that premiered in 2019 on HBO. The show depicts the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear tragedy and the devastating aftermath and heroic attempts to contain the damage and protect the rest of the globe.

Although the accident is a well-documented historical event, the show delves deeply into the origins and consequences of the meltdown. Stellan Skarsgård, Jared Harris, and Jessie Buckley are among the ensemble cast members that give top-notch acting and the audiences another reason to visit the series.

'When They See Us' (2019)

When They See Us is a four-episode Netflix original series that chronicles the true story of five young Black men who became known as the Central Park Five after being falsely accused of assaulting and raping a White woman.

This miniseries provides an essential perspective on social justice. The compelling plot hooks viewers from beginning to end, and it's backed up by great, genuine performances from Jharrel Jerome, who received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and the equally superb cast effectively bringing the well-written story to life.

'The Spy' (2019)

The Spy is based on the biography of Mossad spy Eli Cohen and shows his adventures infiltrating Syrian high society. He performs an incredible job of duping high-ranking authorities into believing he's a respectable businessman while also gathering vital information for his country.

This miniseries is recommended for fans of gritty true crime dramas, as it features very stressful situations and nearly shocking, surprising incidents. Additionally, Sacha Baron Cohen (no reflation) performs admirably as the titular character, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what bold actions the character would make next.

'Unbelievable' (2019)

Unbelievable is a Netflix original criminal drama based on real-life events that debuted in 2019. The story concerns a teen named Marie Adler, who reports her own assault and then withdraws her allegation. As a result, she's accused of making up the whole thing.

The series is difficult to watch, but it's gratifying because of what it says about hope and humanity, not simply because it boasts one of the best casts of the year it debuted. Unbelievable is a must-see series thanks to its shocking, frightening tale and praised performances by its principal actors, particularly Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette, who infused life into their characters.

Dopesick (2021)

Dopesick is a drama miniseries that reveals the true tale of America's ongoing opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma's involvement in introducing the highly addictive OxyContin to America's Rust Belt while promoting it as a moderate painkiller that couldn't be abused.

Dopesick brilliantly creates the feeling of being involved in the complete story of this industry and its harsh side effects by using many diverse storylines and nurturing their intimate importance. The show is enlightening and gripping, delving into the role of corporate greed in compounding the opioid crisis with top-notch acting delivered by big names in the game such as Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Will Poulter.

