The Big Picture An exclusive sneak peek from The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's bonus features showcases Hero Fiennes Tiffin's dedication to his character.

Guy Ritchie's "crowd-pleaser" film is based on true events that occurred during WWII.

In addition to Fiennes Tiffin, the film stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, and more.

Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the action-packed wartime thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. This sneak peek features Hero Fiennes Tiffin in his role as Henry Hayes, showcasing the dedication and intensity he brought to the character, along with high praise from co-star Henry Cavill and director Guy Ritchie. In our exclusive clip, we go behind the scenes with Fiennes Tiffin as he explains more about his role as Henry Hayes, along with high praise from Cavill as he extols the virtues of his youngest Ministry member.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a thrilling dive into the covert operations of World War II. The film, which stars Cavill, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, Cary Elwes, and Reacher star Alan Ritchson alongside Fiennes Tiffin, follows a secretive group of operatives who execute daring missions against the Axis powers using unconventional tactics. The movie has been popular with audiences thanks to its blend of intense action, historical intrigue, and compelling performances from its buzzy, A-list cast members.

Starting today, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be available to buy on digital for $14.99 or to rent for $5.99, before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 25, 2024, for prices ranging from $42.99 to $29.96. Also, available on June 25, Amazon will sell an exclusive SteelBook that features new art and the 4K Ultra HD combo pack for $39.99. Bonus features for the film include:

The Ministry of Filmmaking

Theatrical Trailer

Is 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Worth Watching?

Collider's Maggie Lovitt was a fan of the movie, praising the action sequences and the performance of González, labeling it a "crowd-pleaser" in her review of the film.

"González is the strongest member of this ensemble. When you look past the bulging muscles and glorious testosterone-laced humor, Ritchie actually handed the most compelling storyline to the film’s sole female lead. However, in order to achieve this, Ritchie does stray quite far from what is known about Marjorie Stewart’s real-life contributions to the mission and replaces what was likely just secretarial duties with a harrowing cat-and-mouse game with a deadly Nazi. Each member of the team has a personal reason for wanting to take down Hitler and the Nazis, outside of it being the right thing to do, but Marjorie is the only character that allows the audience to see the beating heart of their motivation at play. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for anyone who loves watching Nazis get decimated by a band of beautiful people. Ritchie knows how to build his action set pieces, and no matter how many times Ritchson rips out a Nazi’s heart or Cavill gleefully smirks as he guns them down, it’s always fun to watch."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now available on digital and releases on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 25, 2024. Watch the exclusive sneak peek of the bonus material in the player above.