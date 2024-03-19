This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson joke about their on-screen rivalry in a new set video.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on real events, showing how a secret WWII squad influenced modern Black Ops tactics.

The new movie from Guy Ritchie hits theaters on April 19.

When you get two alphas together, the butting of heads will soon follow and that's exactly what's happened between Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, the two stars of Guy Ritchie's upcoming spy action comedy, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. In an entirely serious, no way lighthearted clip, shared to Cavill's Instagram, the furious Cavill eviscerates his co-star, describing him dismissively as "terrible," "out of shape," "uncouth," and criticizes his lack of dedication as an actor, juxtaposed with Ritchson praising Cavill for his impressive leadership on the set. Of course, Cavill is just joking, but it's certainly a 50/50 fight should the two of them clash for real. Let's be grateful they are both on the side of good in the movie.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is basically a story that's grounded in real-life events. It's all about how UK's Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the author of the James Bond series, Ian Fleming, kick-started their own secret World War II squad. This group is all about unconventional and unorthodox warfare — taking the fight to the Germans in surprising ways, which helped shift the tide of the war, becoming a sort of precursor to the Black Ops squads we'd see in modern warfare. The crew was a tight-knit group, fully aware they might not make it out alive, and knew the government would never admit they existed. But, despite the odds, they pulled off some major wins against the Nazis, using a mix of sneaky tricks and outright aggression.

What Is the Real Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" refers to a term often associated with the British Special Operations Executive (SOE), which was formed during World War II. The SOE was a secret organization tasked with conducting espionage, sabotage, and reconnaissance in occupied Europe (and, to a lesser extent, in Southeast Asia) against the Axis powers, primarily Nazi Germany. It was established in 1940 by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Minister of Economic Warfare Hugh Dalton, with the directive to "set Europe ablaze" by supporting resistance movements and carrying out covert operations behind enemy lines.

The nickname "Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" reflects the unconventional and often ruthless tactics employed by the SOE, which were a departure from the traditional rules of engagement and warfare. These tactics included sabotage, assassination, guerrilla warfare, and the use of explosives. The organization played a significant role in supporting resistance movements, disrupting Axis military operations, and contributing to the Allied victory in World War II.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sneaks into theaters on April 19. Check out our guide here for everything we know.