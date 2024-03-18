The Big Picture Ritchie's action-comedy style shines in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, highlighting WWII heroes in a stylish and entertaining way.

Featuring a diverse cast of characters with unique skills, each member of the ragtag group brings something essential to the mission.

Get ready for bombastic, undercover operations as this team of mavericks aims to undermine the Nazi war effort in Europe.

With just over a month to go until The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare releases in theaters, the cast of Guy Ritchie's latest feature is keeping calm and carrying on with a set of stylish new inspirational character posters shared today that let each member shine. The WWII epic, which is billed as a real-life tale of derring-do following the events of Damien Lewis’s 2015 novel of the same name, centers on the titular ragtag group of mavericks formed by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming to undermine the Nazi war effort through acts of espionage and sabotage. The colorful posters highlight each member's skills, aspirations, and the actors that bring them to life.

Leading the group is Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. star Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, a bearded and burly serviceman tasked with changing the course of the war with the help of his comrades, an effort that would pave the way for the Special Air Service (SAS). He appears ready for battle with a weapon at his side, and his allies are similarly well-armed. Joining him with the phrase "Keep calm and prove them wrong" is Eiza González as Marjorie Stewart, the lone woman featured in the posters who is more than ready to mow down the opposition as the skilled military sniper and secret weapon of the group. Reacher star Alan Ritchson's skills with a bow are shown off with his poster as the group's hunter Anders Lassen, while Henry Golding looks cool and collected as the saboteur Freddie Alvarez.

Rounding out the team is the strategist Geoffrey Appleyard, played by an armed and dangerous Alex Pettyfer in the poster, while Hero Fiennes-Tiffin portrays the sailor of the group, Henry Hayes, and Babs Olusanmokun embodies the sharp-dressed spy Mr. Heron. The final poster shows off Cary Elwes, the man who brings March-Phillipps and his team up to speed on the all-important mission in the trailer. Although not shown in the posters, Freddie Fox is also set to play the James Bond author Fleming who helped mastermind it all. Together, they'll set Europe alight through their bombastic, undercover, and highly unorthodox work behind enemy lines.

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Promises Ritchie's Blend of Action and Comedy

Although it's based on a true story, Ritchie is very much sticking to his brand of action comedy for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, heightening the real-life participants of the group into stylish, scene-chewing espionage heroes. It will still shine a light on an under-told story from the Second World War that, even without creative liberties, is incredible. Ritchie co-wrote the screenplay based on Lewis's novel with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson. This will be the director's second big release of the year, following his successful The Gentlemen spin-off series at Netflix.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sneaks into theaters on April 19. Check out our guide here for everything we know heading into Ritchie's latest and see the new posters in the gallery above.