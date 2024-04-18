The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Guy Ritchie for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Bruckheimer and Ritchie discuss changes made to the original script, how the film evolved in the editing process, and working together for the first time.

The duo also share their own recommendations for each other's work and discuss Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.

In a match made in Hollywood heaven, producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick) and filmmaker Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) have teamed up for the first time ever to bring audiences a sensational take on the original special ops' mission in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. With Bruckheimer being a celebrated producer of action-packed blockbusters, and Ritchie's unique direction style and flair for the genre, Ministry is getting locked and loaded to be a pretty great ride.

To tell this World War II story, Ritchie assembled an impressive roster, including Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Babs Olunsanmokun (Dune), Eiza González (3 Body Problem), and many others. Inspired by the team founded by Winston Churchill, this motley crew of combat experts risk their lives behind enemy lines in order to change the tides of the war.

In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Bruckheimer and Ritchie discuss how they worked in tandem to elevate the film "to a whole other level" through script rewrites (a staple on Ritchie's sets) and through the editing process. They talk about the changes made throughout production, the streak of madness absolutely necessary to the plot of the movie, and share recommendations from each other's careers.

You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below for all of his and Bruckheimer's thoughts on Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.

'The Gentlemen' Is a Return to Classic Guy Ritchie

"Guy's storytelling is brilliant."

COLLIDER: You both have done so many cool movies. If someone has never seen a Jerry Bruckheimer movie, what's the one they should start with? And if someone hasn't seen a Guy Ritchie movie, what should they start with? Outside, of course, of Ministry.

JERRY BRUCKHEIMER: Well, Lock, Stock [and Two Smoking Barrels] is one of my favorites. So, that's early in part of his career. But I think The Gentlemen kind of brings back some of the stuff that he started his career with. He understands that world. He really does. Guy’s storytelling is brilliant, his casting is amazing, and he always brings something special visually, and unique, either with the music or with the graphics. I'm always amazed where that comes from, and I'm still looking for it even though we made a movie together.

GUY RITCHIE: It's quite a good question, actually. I was going through the old rolodex there. I’ve got to go with Crimson Tide. Crimson Tide is one of those movies that when I want to go see it, I paid for the ticket, watched it, bought another ticket, went back and watched it. It was the perfect movie of its genre. I like some movies anyway, but it was perfectly pulled off, that. So, that would be my go-to. It's not often I buy a ticket and go back and buy another ticket.

I can't believe that the two of you haven't worked together until now. One of the things that I find so fascinating about the way Guy works is how he will rework scenes the morning of. It's so amazing how there's so many different directors and they all work differently, but they can all lead to great movies. What was it like for you as a producer when someone likes to change so much?

BRUCKHEIMER: Well, you know what it is? He makes it better. The script we gave him was a good script, but he elevated it to a whole other level. So, as long as a director takes something that you've worked on for a long time and makes it a lot better, you say, “Thank you.”

I'm fascinated by the editing process because it's where it all comes together. So you guys finish the movie, you have a cut you're happy with, and you show it to friends and family or whatever you do. What did you learn from those early screenings that impacted the finished film?

BRUCKHEIMER: We added more humor. We picked up the pace a little bit, and I think Guy changed the music and did a really phenomenal job with the music. Also, I think we had a better rhythm through the movie that Guy did with his editing.

RITCHIE: Yeah, I think that's true. It's quite funny the music did change a lot. Usually, you look at these movies, and Jerry and I were a bit nervous about some of the things that were in there, frankly. Jerry came along and quite rightly sort of went through and said, “Do we really need this?” And, “Do we not need that?” And so on. But something that seems to happen is it’s a bit like a souffle; you put it in the oven and it sort of rises, and usually you give it a break because of the visual effects and the music's not on there, but you can imagine what's gonna happen when it's on there. Curiously, on this one, it did much more than I thought it was gonna do. So, usually I go, “Alright, not sure about that,” and you don't think it's gonna improve that much more. But the last 15 minutes it was in the oven, a lot seemed to happen, and it all just seemed to sort of coalesce at the last minute.

Why 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Characters Have to be "A Bit Mad"

"There's a paradox in the guys that do this mad stuff."

I really enjoyed Henry having his tongue out as he's killing people. I heard that was your invention, or your suggestion. Talk a little bit about the fact that even though there's a ridiculous amount of people getting killed, it's a really fun movie.

RITCHIE: Well, there's a paradox in the guys that do this mad stuff. No one really likes killing people, so if you're gonna have to kill people, there can often be a strain of madness that gets involved when you have sane people doing insane acts, right? So in order to espouse the requisite spirit one needs to murder people, there's a streak of madness that goes into that equation. So, to me, it was important that you understood that these guys, who were the heroes of the day and sort of paved the way, — I mean, this mission was the genesis of all special forces missions that then followed — they needed to be mad, right? To do these things, there was madness going through there. So, it's not that they're killers. They're killers because they have to be killers, and in order to have to be a killer, there needs to be a streak of madness that goes through you. So, subsequently, they’re all a bit mad.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is in theaters on April 19.

