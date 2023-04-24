Guy Ritchie is deep in production on his upcoming spy thriller The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and it has now been revealed that one of the film's largest pieces has filmed his final scene. Henry Cavill, who is set to topline the project, announced that he has wrapped shooting on the film.

Cavill made the announcement in an extended post on Instagram that also showed off some new footage of the film, including some behind-the-scenes banter between Cavill and Ritchie. "My days on Ungentlemanly Warfare are over. Tis a sad day. I'm going to echo the sentiments of my co-stars and sing the praises of our intrepid crew," Cavill wrote. "It's rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling. That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as Guy Ritchie. His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic." Cavill went onto add even more detail about his positive experience shooting the film:

Those ingredients - skill, drive, and exceptional talent at the top, are only three of the ingredients needed for an experience that will last forever in memory. The fourth is happiness. Guy creates happiness on his set, it's a joyful place to be, full of laughter and japes and jests. The crew and cast's approach and personality is key in this. Everyone, without fail, was able to enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional.

Plot details on the film are scarce, but The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is described as a true story about a World War II combat group formed by U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming, and is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Damien Lewis. "This clandestine squad’s unconventional and entirely ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis significantly changed the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit," according to a summary of the film. Beyond Cavill, the film will star Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Cavill also thanked Pettyfer, Golding, Tiffin, and Ritchson in his Instagram post.

Production on the Film Seems to Be Winding Down

The project began shooting in Turkey in February 2023, but it is unclear if the entire film has wrapped production, or just Cavill. However, he is not the only one to bid farewell to the shoot recently, as Ritchson also shared an Instagram post just days ago announcing that he had wrapped on the film. "Most incredible work experience of my life," Ritchson wrote. "There is nothing to compare the creative experience of working with [Guy Ritchie]. Incredible filmmaker, even better man."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare reunites Cavill with Ritchie after the pair worked together on 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Ritchie also penned the film's screenplay, along with Paul Tamasy, Arash Amel, and Eric Johnson. The film is being produced by action mainstay Jerry Bruckheimer along with Ritchie, Ritchie's production partner Ivan Atkinson, Chad Oman, and John Friedberg for the Black Bear Pictures banner. Lionsgate has secured the film's domestic distribution rights, and is planning for a theatrical release sometime in 2024.

Cavill's Instagram post can be seen below: