A new film by Guy Ritchie always delivers the best kind of theatrical experience with non-stop action, humor, and intelligent storytelling from start to finish. The screenwriter and director's characters are so fully fleshed out that it feels as if they existed long before they walked onto our screens. Coupled with incredible set design, actors, and producers, Ritchie lets the audience know it's in good hands right from the beginning. Known for films such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Gentlemen, and Snatch and his brilliant reimagining of Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Ritchie brings us his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Inspired by the novel of the same name by Damien Lewis, the movie depicts the true story of Winston Churchill's decision to create a group of "deniable" secret operatives to strike behind enemy lines, no longer fighting in the "gentlemanly" way of the past.

This tight-knit group of fighters is played by frequent Richie collaborator Henry Cavill (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Gus March-Phillips, as well as Eiza Gonzáles (3 Body Problem) as Marjorie Stewart, Alan Ritchson (Reacher) as Anders Lassen, Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) as Geoffrey Appleyard, Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Henry Hayes, Henry Golding (The Gentlemen) as Freddy Alvarez, and Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as Heron. Rounding out the cast of characters is Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds) as Heinrich Luhr, Freddie Fox (The Three Musketeers) as Ian Fleming, Cary Elwes (Saw) as Brigadier Gubbins, and Henrique Zaga (The New Mutants) as Captain Binea.

The team behind The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is just as seasoned as the actors portraying the warriors. In collaboration with Ritchie, the screenplay is co-written by Paul Tamasy (The Fighter), Eric Johnson (Patriots Day), and Arash Amel (Rise). Producing the film is Jerry Bruckheimer, whose resume not only includes Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, and Top Gun: Maverick, but Bruckheimer is also one of the masterminds behind the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The project's producers include Ivan Atkinson (Guy Ritchie's The Covenant), John Friedberg (District 9), and Chad Oman (Remember the Titans). For all the information on the upcoming action flick, as well as where you can pre-purchase tickets, check out the answers to the big questions below.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7 10 The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Cary Elwes , Alan Ritchson , Eiza Gonzalez Main Genre Action Writers Guy Ritchie , Paul Tamasy , Eric Johnson , Arash Amel Studio(s) Black Bear , Toff Guy Films , Jerry Bruckheimer Films Distributor(s) Lionsgate

Image via Lionsgate

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19, 2024. Opening on the same weekend is the Universal monster movie, Abigail, and the surrealist comedy Sasquatch Sunset. Ritchie's previous movie, The Covenant, was released this same weekend last year.

Is 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' In Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will premiere exclusively in theaters on April 19, 2024. For viewers overseas, the film will be available to stream via Prime Video. To pre-purchase tickets, check out the section below.

Find Showtimes for 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Image via Lionsgate

Because Ritchie's films have a track record of being box office hits, you may want to snag your seats ahead of time. If you want to pre-purchase tickets to see the film, use the following links:

Watch the Trailer for 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"If I'm to do this, I'm going to need my own team. You won't like them."

These are the words spoken by Gus March-Phillips (Cavill) after he is given his mission. Set to the iconic sounds of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust," we see Ritchie's filmmaking technique in action as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare comes together to take on their assignment. With incredible set pieces, dazzling costumes, and some very recognizable faces, the trailer for the film paints a promising battle plan for the movie as a whole. Check out the trailer below.

The film's official synopsis reads:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Three Films Like 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' You Can Watch Now

While there is no shortage of World War II films, it's rare to find one that has a new and unique perspective on the infamous period of history. Like A Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the three films below masterfully manage to keep us on the edge of our seats for a story we already know the ending to.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

It's not often that "comedy" and "World War II" go next to each other in a film description, but that is the case with Dark Comedy Jojo Rabbit, a film written, directed by, and starring Taika Waititi and based on the 2008 book Caging Skies by Christine Leunen. Not only does Jojo Rabbit bring unique characters to a familiar war story, but also a unique perspective: that of a ten-year-old child. The story follows a young boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) as he navigates the world of the Hitler Youth and finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a ten-year-old Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Jojo's belief system is thrown for a loop upon discovering his mother's opposing views to that of the Hitler Youth Jojo is a part of, and attempts to reconcile this confusion through his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Hitler (Waititi). It is rare to get such a dark topic seen from the point-of-view of someone so young, and that sense of innocence mixed with horror is Jojo Rabbit's best quality. Chosen as one of the Top Ten Best Movies of The Year by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review, Jojo Rabbit co-stars Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect), Alfie Allen (John Wick), Stephen Merchant (Fighting With My Family), and Archie Yates (Paper Birds). At the 92nd Academy Awards, Jojo Rabbit was nominated in five categories in addition to winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Buy on Prime Video

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Inglourious Basterds tells the story of a group of Jewish soldiers as they plan to assassinate Hitler at the same time that a Parisian theater owner is attempting to do the same. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds stars Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, Diane Kruger, and B.J. Novak. Even with some critics finding the plot unrealistic, it gained generally favorable reviews, earning an impressive $321 million worldwide, which made it Tarantino's highest-grossing film up until Django Unchained and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Inglourious Basterds received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, winning for Best Supporting Actor for Waltz's performance as Austrian officer Hans Landa. The movie was listed by the Independent Film & Television Alliance as "One of The 30 Most Significant Independent Films of The Last 30 Years."

Buy on Prime Video

'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Mathematical genius Alan Turing tries tirelessly to crack the German Enigma Code during World War II all while dealing with a difficult private life. Based on the book "Alan Turing The Enigma" by Andrew Hodges, The Imitation Game doesn't spend the film on the battlefield, but instead brings the experience of the war into focus through a new lens of a civilian's experience. Turing's difficulties in social situations cause him trouble with the outside world, but his brilliance as a mathematician helps him solve what was once thought of as the unbreakable Nazi Enigma Code. Throughout heartbreak and triumph, The Imitation Game does an incredible job of highlighting the multi-faceted individuals fighting behind the scenes to end the horrific world war. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Turing, the film co-stars Keira Knightly, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Allen Leech, and Matthew Beard. Directed by Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game won an Academy Award for screenwriter Graham Moore's adapted screenplay, alongside nominations for Cumberbatch and Knightly's performances.

WATCH ON NETFLIX