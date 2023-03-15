Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is one of the war movies film fans are diligently waiting for. The feature first announced in February of last year boasts of stellar talents both behind and in front of the camera. The World War II epic is helmed by renowned director Guy Ritchie and stars Henry Cavill, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, and many more. The movie began principal photography last month and looks intriguing as Cavill shares the first look of the feature on Instagram.

The image looks like a piece out of time, black and white in nature, and features Fiennes, Golding, Ritchson, and Pettyfer on a boat, and boy, they've all got that sailor swag going on. All the men have got facial hair and it seems like they’ve been on a mission. But the stunning cinematic appeal of this period piece is quite evident from the new image. If not for being on Cavill’s Instagram, it could easily pass off as an archival image. Such is the magic of Ritchie’s vision that the image packs a power punch for fans to get hyped.

What’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

While not much is known about the plot Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is being billed as a true story about a secret World War II combat organization founded by Winston Churchill and author Ian Fleming, whose combat organization uses ungentlemanly warfare against the Nazis and changed the course of the war, giving birth to modern black operations.

RELATED: 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Lands 2024 Release Window

Ritchie also pens the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson, which is based on the book of the same name by Damien Lewis. The feature is produced by Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Speaking of the feature he previously said, "Ministry is precisely what cinemas need right now - larger-than-life entertainment with the incredible talent on both sides of the camera and an unbelievable true story." Adding, “We are thrilled to partner with Adam and Lionsgate to bring this to theaters across the US, as well as our incredible international partners, including Prime Video."

Bruckheimer is producing alongside Ritchie, Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg. Along with the aforementioned cast the movie also features Eiza González, Cary Elwes, Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henry Zaga, Mohammad Nour Hakmi, and Babs Olusanmokun.

With the film currently in production, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will debut in theaters sometime in 2024. You can check out the new image below: