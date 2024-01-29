The Big Picture Henry Cavill reveals his new look for upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and teases the release of the first trailer.

The film is based on a real-life story about a secret organization that worked to undermine the Nazi regime during WWII.

The movie is likely to feature Guy Ritchie's signature humor, with Cavill and Ritchie having previously partnered on The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Henry Cavill may be nearing the end of his Argylle press tour as Matthew Vaughn's date night-friendly spy thriller nears its theatrical release, but he's already preparing for his next adventure on the big screen. The star is looking bearded and beautiful with new images from Guy Ritchie's upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare shared today on Instagram. Alongside sharing his shaggy, mustachioed, and burly new look for the project, Cavill also revealed that the first trailer will shed some light on the WWII epic tomorrow.

Based on a real-life story as told by Damien Lewis in his book of the same name, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare follows a secret organization established by Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming to undermine and ultimately derail the Nazi regime through "ungentlemanly" acts of sabotage. A precursor to modern black ops organizations, this group was made up of elite, yet seemingly misfit military personnel that specialized in the unconventional, catching the Nazis off guard and playing a large role in rooting them out. Cavill has been set up as the leader of this bunch, though he hardly looks like the stereotypical super spy.

Cavill has the rugged appearance of a sailor in the two images, embarking on a trip across the seas with his inner circle. As seen in previous looks at the film, the boat appears to be a key locale for the titular ministry as they go on high-stakes missions to eliminate Nazi leaders and sabotage Germany's war efforts. The former Superman star will set sail with a talented ensemble in Ritchie's latest, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, and Alex Pettyferamong those joining him on the water. Eiza González, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes round out the star-studded bunch.

Cavill and Ritchie Combine Their Talents Yet Again for 'Ungentlemanly Warfare'

Beyond being an adaptation of one of the most compelling untold stories of the Second World War, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is also likely to feature a dash of Ritchie's signature humor. He and Cavill have already proven to be a powerful pair for that kind of set-up, considering their experience on 2015's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. where the star embodied the playful WWII veteran Napoleon Solo. This time around, Ritchie also shared writing duties with another action-comedy scribe in Hidden Strike's Arash Amel alongside Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premieres in theaters on April 19. In the meantime, check out the new images of Cavill's character below and read our full guide for everything you need to know about the WWII drama.