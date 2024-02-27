The Big Picture Fans are eagerly anticipating the Henry Cavill-led Guy Ritchie movie based on the book Churchill's Secret Warriors.

The real-life story follows a special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The star-studded cast and thrilling plot of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Henry Cavill-led Guy Ritchie movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The first trailer of the feature got them really hyped up for the World War II spy comedy and now we have the first poster for it. Shared by the lead star on Instagram, the poster sees all the entire crew taking the battle to the Nazis, the image is very period accurate with the colors as well as the print emphasizing on the characters in the director’s signature style.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on the book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis and is a fictionalized version of the real-life operation that brought the downfall of the Nazi regime. The previously released trailer set to the classic Queen song "Another One Bites the Dust," showcased Ritchie’s signature highly stylized action coupled with comedic moments that were aced by Cavill in the clip and the newly released poster goes perfectly with it.

What’s 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' About?

The feature is billed as the real-life story based on Lewis’ book, which follows the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who engaged a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The motley crew of rogues and mavericks goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional techniques that resulted in changing the course of the war. This group also laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Ritchie also pens the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson. The feature casts Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, Reacher star Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard along with Henry Golding, Eiza González, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henrique Zaga, and Cary Elwes. Further rounding off the cast are Roger Snipes, Danny Sapani, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming, Olaf Kayhan, Mert Dincer and Ethel von Brixham. With an illustrious star cast and a very thrilling plot, the film has all eyes on it and will certainly keep the fans on the edge of their seats. It’ll be very interesting to see the exciting part of history coming to life on celluloid.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will debut in theaters on April 19. You can check out the new poster below and know more about the feature with our guide here.

Image via Lionsgate