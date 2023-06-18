Guy Ritchie is a name synonymous with black comedy crime films. And then, with The Covenant, he showed us that war action is also a genre he can explore successfully. Now, fresh out of his playbook, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will see Ritchie channeling a similar energy along with his signature spy action narrative, and we can hardly wait for it to unfold on screen. Although not a lot of plot details are revealed yet, the upcoming war action spy film is set during WWII, and described as a period epic, where the British military recruits a clandestine group of highly skilled soldiers to counter the Nazi forces behind the enemy lines. Directed and co-written by Ritchie, the film is based on Damien Lewis’s 2015 book of the same name.

The upcoming war espionage film marks the reunion of Ritchie and lead cast member Henry Cavill, who had previously worked on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With all this history to the filmmaker’s credit, it’s probably safe to assume that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be handled in a gentlemanly fashion, making its way into the growing list of award-worthy war films. Slated to release sometime in 2024, it will be a while before the spy action to hit the theaters, but it would probably be worth all the wait. Meanwhile, here’s a rundown on the plot, release window, cast and characters, and everything else we know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on February 1.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to release in theaters on April 19, 2024. The movie will be opening against the Universal monster movie Abigail, from Scream VI filmmakers Radio Silence.

Where Can You Watch 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'?

When the film premieres in April 2024, you can catch all the action in theaters across North America. But for those watching in other markets, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be available for streaming on Prime Video, available through subscription.

Does 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Trailer?

Yes, a trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released by Lionsgate on January 30, 2024. Set to the classic Queen song "Another One Bites the Dust," the trailer reveals that Guy Ritchie will be returning to his penchant for combining action and comedy in a stylistic fashion with his latest movie.

What Is 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' About?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is billed as a real-life story based on Lewis’s book. It follows a secret combat organization Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming founded during WWII. Per the film’s synopsis from Lionsgate

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Who Stars in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'?

Superman Henry Cavill, sorry Man of Steel star Cavill, toplines the ensemble cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The secret misfit group consists of five people, portrayed by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Woman King).

The rest of the prolific cast also includes Cary Elwes (Saw), Babs Olusanmokun (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf), Danny Sapani (Harlots), and Freddie Fox (Slow Horses).

Cavill, Elwes, Golding, Olusanmokun, and Fox are also alumni of Ritchies’s earlier projects. Cavill starred in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Elwes appeared in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Golding appeared in The Gentlemen, Olusanmokun appeared in Wrath of Man, and Fox had a small role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Who is Making 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is directed and co-produced by Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker known for twisted black comedy crime and action thrillers. Besides directing the film, he co-wrote the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson. The film is adapted from British novelist Damien Lewis’s book, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops, published in 2015. From his first film Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels of 1998, to 2023’s The Covenant, Ritchie has a long list of films to his credit spanning action, crime, comedy, spy, and mystery, each known for its darkly funny narrative and unabashed characters. He is currently developing the television series adaptation/spin-off of his 2019 film, The Gentlemen, followed by an untitled action thriller, currently in pre-production. The film’s writers, Amel, Tamasy, and Johnson have all worked on war films previously. Amel is best known for A Private War and The Titan, while Tamasy and Johnson have earlier worked together on The Outpost, Patriot’s Day, and The Finest Hours.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise fame, along with Ritchie’s long-time collaborators, Ivan Atkinson, Chad Oman and John Friedberg. Johnson, Lewis, and Tamasy also serve as executive producers for the film, along with Dave Kaplan, Iain Farmer, Scott Lastaiti, Olga Filipuk, K. Blaine Johnston, and Anders Sandberg. Cinematographer Ed Wild, who had previously worked on The Covenant serves as the director of photography for the upcoming spy film. At the same time, Christopher Benstead, also a regular collaborator of Ritchie, composes the film’s music.

When Did 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Film?

First announced in 2021, the production for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare began in February 2023, with filming in Antalya, Turkey. Cavill announced that the filming wrapped up in April 2023, through a post on his Instagram handle, along with some new footage of the film and behind-the-scenes moments on the set.