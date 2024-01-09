The Big Picture The upcoming movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will premiere on April 19, 2024

The movie is based on real events and recently declassified files about the creation of the first-ever Special Forces organization by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The film is expected to have Guy Ritchie's signature style of acid humor and action sequences, and features a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill and Eiza González.

Originally with a broad 2024 release window, the upcoming and highly anticipated Guy Ritchie movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has finally scored a premiere date. Lionsgate announced today that the action-comedy movie starring Henry Cavill (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice) will premiere sooner rather than later: You can expect to see it in theaters on April 19, barely three months from now.

Along with the release date, Lionsgate also provided a full synopsis for the movie, which further elaborates the type of story we can expect to see. We already knew The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was based on real events, but we now also know that the story is based on recently declassified files from the British War Department and the book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by author Damien Lewis.

Both the book and the movie tell the story of the creation of the first-ever Special Forces organization by the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The politician came up with the team with the help of a group of military officials that included author Ian Fleming (who wrote the James Bond novels). The goal of the organization, as the title suggests, was to use unconventional combat and fighting techniques in order to chase members of the Nazi party.

What Can We Expect From 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?'

Close

Knowing Ritchie’s style, it’s pretty easy to assume that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will feature some acid humor like we’ve seen in RocknRolla and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrells but also great action sequences like we’ve seen in Sherlock Holmes and Wrath of Man. Ritchie co-wrote the script with Arash Amel (Hidden Strike), as well as Paul Tamasy (The Fighter) and Eric Johnson (The Finest Hours).

Aside from Cavill, the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare also features Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After film series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (Rebel Moon – Part 1: A Child of Fire).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premieres in theaters on April 19. A first trailer is yet to be unveiled by Lionsgate. Stick with Collider to find out news about the movie as soon as they are announced.