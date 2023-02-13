Audiences have a new war epic to look forward to as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, an upcoming World War II film from Guy Ritchie, begins principal photography today in Turkey with an expected theatrical release window in 2024. Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically, with Prime Video handling international releases.

The film features a star-studded cast, which includes Henry Cavill, alongside Eiza González (Ambulance), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Alan Ritchson (Fast X), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), and Cary Elwes (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre). Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After), Babs Olusanmokun (Dune), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), and Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe) round out the remaining cast members of the film. Alongside directing the upcoming project, Ritchie also pens the screenplay with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson, which is based on the book of the same name.

While specific details remain under wraps, the film will center on the true story of Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat organization, which uses unconventional fighting techniques against Nazi forces, changing the course of the war and giving birth to the modern Black Ops unit. While audiences have seen their fair share of WWII films over the years, with an intriguing premise bolstered by a star-studded cast, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare could serve as another worthy entry into the genre when it debuts in theaters in 2024.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Unbelievable True Story Behind WWII Epic 'Narvik'

"I have been fortunate enough to partner with Guy on a number of films over the years and he always delivers something that audiences crave – original, action-packed and entertaining theatrical experiences. I am delighted to be teaming up again to bring Ministry and its amazing cast to audiences," said Adam Fogelson, vice chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Jerry Bruckheimer, widely known for producing hit films such as Top Gun: Maverick and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, serves as a producer on the project alongside Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg, with Scott Lastaiti, Olga Filipuk, Damien Lewis, Tamasy and Johnson attached as executive producers. "Ministry is precisely what cinemas need right now - larger-than-life entertainment with incredible talent on both sides of the camera and an unbelievable true story," Bruckheimer said. ‘We are thrilled to partner with Adam and Lionsgate to bring this to theaters across the US, as well as our incredible international partners, including Prime Video."

With the film currently in production, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will debut in theaters sometime in 2024. Check out Collider's interview with Cavill, the film's star, about his role in Enola Holmes 2 below.