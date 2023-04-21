Sure, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is known for having an absolutely jacked physique, but underneath all that muscle is an equally jacked heart. In a recently shared Instagram post celebrating a wrap on his upcoming film, Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Ritchson took a moment to thank his fellow leading man, Henry Cavill, and the feature’s director Guy Ritchie. In a heartfelt post, Ritchson wrote,

That’s a wrap on Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Most Incredible work experience of my life. There is nothing to compare the creative experience of working with @guyritchie. Incredible filmmaker, even better man. @henrycavill is a stellar leader on set, unparalleled work ethic, “Top man” as the Brits would say 😁 10/10 would jump into a film with him again.

Along with his kind words for the film’s leading man and fearless helmer, Ritchson also sang the praise of the other members of the cast and crew, adding that future audiences have “never seen a film like this one.” Rounding out his post, the Smallville star teased his “larger than life” character, Anders Lassen, and, of course, promoted his upcoming film, Fast X. Along with the caption, an on-set picture was shared that sees Ritchson surrounded by fellow cast and crew mates while standing on an inflatable boat on a body of water.

What is Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

Based on the book of the same name by Damien Lewis, plot details surrounding the on-screen adaptation are being kept hush-hush. We do know that it will center around the true story of a clandestine WWII organization that would be a building block for what we know today as black operations. Started by Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming, the group was formed to combat the Nazis to shift the course of the war. The ensemble cast also includes the likes of Eliza González, Babs Olusanmokun, Cary Elwes, Henry Zaga, Mohammad Nour Hakmi, and Til Schweiger. A reunion for leading man Cavill and filmmaker Ritchie following their work together on 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E., the screenplay comes from the latter who worked alongside Arash Amel, Eric Johnson, and Paul Tamsay. The legendary Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick) produces.

After a bummer year that saw Cavill’s departure from both his role in the DC as Superman and in the fantasy series The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, the actor’s loyal fandom will be more than excited to see the star back in action alongside a knock-out cast in Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. As of right now, no release date has been set, but you can check out Ritchson’s Instagram post below.