The Big Picture The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare features a star-studded cast and a thrilling plot blending dark comedy with wartime heroism.

The film is based on a covert British WWII organization tasked with espionage and sabotage in Nazi-occupied Europe.

Henry Cavill's character brings a touch of madness to the film, adding an unexpected and exciting element to the story.

Guy Ritchie’s upcoming World War II film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has a delicious cast and even delicious plot that perfectly blends in dark comedy with war heroes' efforts to sabotage Hitler and his Nazi regime. We are days away from the film and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype fans for the film. A new clip has been unveiled from the film that sees Babs Olusanmokun as Mr. Heron and Eiza González as Marjorie Stewart on a train full of Nazis, attempting a mischief unlike any. While it gives away nothing it showcases the tension and thrill that’s packed in every frame of the film.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Is Full of Interesting Characters

The movie is based on author Damien Lewis’ book and presents a heavily fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster. The movie follows the members of a covert British World War II organization, Special Operations Executive, commissioned by Winston Churchill in 1940 to conduct espionage and sabotage in Nazi-occupied Europe. The teams’ operations contributed significantly to the Allied victory over Nazi Germany and laid the foundation of the modern-day black operations.

The previously released trailer gave fans a taste of what the film entails, while the character posters informed us about their personalities. One character that everyone is eyeing is Henry Cavill’s Gus March-Phillipps, who puts the team together. The trailer sees him going absolutely madcap, speaking to Collider recently, he revealed that the touch of madness in the character is provided by Ritchie himself, “the tongue was Guy. The way we were playing it was very World War II, as you'd imagine — sort of a British gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, and he went, “I want you to really enjoy this killing. Do something like stick your tongue out.” And so we did. And then when we found that, we leaned into it even further and that just became a cornerstone for the character.”

The movie boasts an impressive line of gentlemen and ladies that includes Alan Ritchson as Lassen, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming along with González, Henry Golding and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Further rounding off the cast are Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henrique Zaga, Cary Elwes, Ethel von Brixham and more.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sneaks into theaters on April 19. Check out our guide here for everything we know and the new clip below: