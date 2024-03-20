The Big Picture The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-packed thriller based on real WWII events.

Alan Ritchson's character promises "a barrel full of Nazi hearts" in hand-to-hand combat.

The film showcases unconventional tactics of the Special Operations Executive led by Churchill, hitting theaters on April 19.

The anticipation for Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is running high, from its deliciously stellar cast to the fascinating real-life events translated to the big screen in an action-packed thriller, it has all eyes on it. The previously released trailer gave fans just a taste of what this feature is all about while the character posters informed us about their personalities, as more marketing material is rolling down the hype is getting stronger for the film. Now, we have a new teaser that sees Alan Ritchson causing a lot of “blood, murder and mayhem.”

The clip establishes that “Hitler isn’t playing by the rules,” and nor are these gentlemen as Anders Lassen (Ritchson) vows he’s not leaving until he has “a barrel full of Nazi hearts.” In real life Lassen, a Danish soldier was awarded the United Kingdom's highest gallantry award for his actions during operations. Ritchson looks quite menacing taking down the enemies in hand-to-hand combats and seems like a knife is the weapon of his choice. The movie certainly has a touch of Ritchie’s dry British humor and lots of blood for genre fans’ satisfaction.

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' is Based on Real Events

The movie is based on Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by author Damien Lewis and presents a heavily fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare follows members of a covert British World War II organization, Special Operations Executive, commissioned by Winston Churchill in 1940 to conduct espionage and sabotage in Nazi-occupied Europe. The teams’ operations contributed significantly to the Allied victory over Nazi Germany and laid the foundation of the modern-day black operations.

The name "Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" comes from the unconventional and ruthless tactics employed by the SOE, which were a big departure from the traditional rules of warfare. The clips and trailer do an excellent job of elaborating and emphasizing on these methods which include assassination, and the use of explosives among other strategies and with Ritchie’s vision fans are in for a treat. Along with Ritchson as Lassen, the movie also features Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming along with Eiza González, Henry Golding and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Further rounding off the cast are Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henrique Zaga, Cary Elwes, Ethel von Brixham and more.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sneaks into theaters on April 19. Check out our guide here for everything we know.