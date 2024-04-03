The Big Picture Based on true events from WWII, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare follows a secret special forces unit in their espionage and sabotage missions.

We are days away from theThe Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare which brings a heavily fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster. The movie directed by Guy Ritchie cast an ensemble of power-packed performers like Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, and the likes. As the release date nears, we are getting better looks at the unconventional tactics used by this group to defeat Hitler and his Nazi regime for good.

The brief teaser sees the gang at various stages of their operation, from their recruitment to deployment, using unconventional tactics from planting a bomb to knifing the enemy, the consequences of these will only be known when the film comes out. Though the clip promises ample action sequences, blood, gore and madness – all in Ritchie’s signature style.

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is Based on True Events

The movie though fictionalized is based on Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis. It follows the Special Operations Executive, put together by Prime Minister Winston Churchill to conduct espionage and sabotage in Nazi-occupied Europe. The group became the downfall of the Nazi regime and the foundation of modern-day black operations and irregular warfare. Speaking to Collider recently, Cavill gave us some insight into the film, revealing that the “true story went considerably better than our story went. I mean, Guy has definitely made it slightly more exciting, but it was a suicide mission.”

He further elaborated, “There was no way that they were going to survive this, and they thought, “Let's take a swing at it. These guys are crazy enough. We got him out of the brig. We'll just train them up and then send them off and then try and cancel it halfway through. And they went and did it anyway.” He noted their efforts “changed the course of the war with a single mission. Without these guys having done what they did, the Americans may not have joined the war.”

The movie cast Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, Alan Ritchson as Lassen, Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming along with Eiza González as Marjorie Stewart, Golding as Freddy Alvarez and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Henry Hayes. Further rounding off the cast are Babs Olusanmokun as Mr. Heron, Til Schweiger, Henrique Zaga, Cary Elwes, Ethel von Brixham, and more.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sneaks into theaters on April 19. Check out our guide here for everything we know and the new clip below: