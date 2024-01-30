The Big Picture The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare tells the true story of a secret WWII organization that changed the course of the war.

The film features a distinguished ensemble cast including Henry Cavill and Eiza González.

It highlights the dangers of their mission while reveling in the slight silliness of a ministry dedicated to underhanded operations.

Action director Guy Ritchie has another busy year ahead of him, starting with his The Gentlemen sequel series on Netflix this March. His return to the big screen in April, however, promises one of the most incredible true stories of WWII that is largely overlooked in history. The first trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare sets the stage for that tale, featuring high stakes, drama, and a pinch of Ritchie's signature comedy as Henry Cavill and his fellow elite soldiers battle the Nazis through unconventional means.

Co-written by Ritchie along with Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy, and Eric Johnson, the film takes its cues from Damien Lewis's book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops as well as recently declassified documents from the British War Department. What they detail is the escapades of a group of highly-skilled misfits brought together under Winston Churchill and author Ian Fleming to torch the Nazi war effort through sabotage the Third Reich never saw coming. Each member brings their own specific skills to the group, with Cavill leading the charge as the rugged secret agents take out key figures and derail key Nazi operations.

In real life, this organization of rogues and mavericks under Churchill helped turn the tide of the war with their "ungentlemanly" tactics. Ritchie's film, meanwhile, will highlight the dangers of their mission while also reveling in the slight silliness of a ministry dedicated to underhanded operations. Key to The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as well is the brotherhood shared between its ragtag members as they sail to distant shores. With a look out of a different era, the film is gearing up to be both fun and enlightening as it gives the original top-secret black ops team its flowers.

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Features a Distinguished Ensemble

Close

Cavill makes his second appearance in a Ritchie film with Ungentlemanly Warfare, following his turn as agent Napoleon Solo in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. He's not the only multi-time partner of the BAFTA nominee in the project, however. Eiza González also stars and is set to lead a pair of other upcoming Ritchie projects, including the recently-announced heist film Fountain of Youth. Joining them are Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Henry Golding, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes as the many men and women surrounding the titular ministry.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare goes wide in theaters on April 19. Check out the first trailer above and visit our guide for everything you need to know ahead of its arrival.