Guy Ritchie's manly adventure, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, is an experience that only Guy Ritchie could deliver. It features an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding and has them slaughtering Nazis in the most bloody, over-the-top ways possible. It's also based on a real-life story, most notably the recently declassified Operation Postmaster. Operation Postmaster and other WWII-era secret operations were detailed in the novel Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, which also reveals that Winston Churchill gathered together a group of soldiers who would operate outside the conventional rules of warfare. But how much of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is true to real life? What parts did Ritchie embellish? The answers lie below, and they're fairly surprising.

How Did Operation Postmaster Impact ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare centers around the efforts of Gus March-Phillips (Cavill) and his team of specialists, who are tasked with sabotaging a fleet of U-boats that the Nazis have been using to sabotage the Allied Forces. Said boats are stationed on the island of Fernando Po, which is near Spain, a neutral territory in the war. March-Phillips recruits demolitions expert Freddy Alvarez (Golding), Danish commando Anders Lassen (Ritchson), and his old friend Geoffery Appleyard (Alex Pettyfer) to pull off the task. But when they learn that the U-boats have had their hulls reinforced, the team decides to steal the boats and deliver them to the British fleet. In true Ritchie fashion, they leave a trail of Nazi bodies behind them.

In real life, March-Phillips and his team were tasked with stealing the boats from the get-go. They had already completed several missions for the SOE as the No. 62 Commando Unit, which consisted of 55 men instead of just a handful. But the biggest change concerns the obstacles that March-Phillips' team runs into...or rather, the lack of them in real life. The commandos launched two parties to keep the Nazis busy, while they stole the boats with little resistance and managed to get them to the British fleet. Considering the level of violence in Ritchie's previous films and the fact that he admitted to preferring improvisation to scripted moments, it's no surprise that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has a far bloodier outcome than the historical event.

Marjorie Stewart Has a Different Storyline in Guy Ritchie's WWII Movie

In addition to the plot to sink/steal the Nazis' U-boats, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare also features a subplot with two SOE agents, Richard Heron (Babs Olusanmokun) and Marjorie Stewart (Eiza González). Heron manages to secure backup for March-Phillips and his team in the form of pirates, while Stewart attempts to lower the guard of SS commander Heinrich Luhr (Til Schweiger). In fact, the movie has her suggesting that he throw the party that serves as the distraction for March-Phillips' team to steal the boats.

Stewart, however, wasn't a part of the real-life Operation Postmaster. While she worked for the SOE, she didn't meet March-Phillips until later in her life, with the two eventually getting married. Gonzalez was actually apparently relieved that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare didn't dive into March-Phillips and Stewart's romance. "I really like that each character was just solely focused on their capacities, their talents, their job, and their wits. Nothing distracted from the mission," she told Entertainment Weekly.

James Bond's Creator Worked on Operation Postmaster

One of the biggest revelations in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is the identity of one of the officers working for the SOE. That officer is none other than Ian Fleming (Freddie Fox), the author of the James Bond novels. In fact, the end credits reveal that March-Phillips was one of the major inspirations for Bond. Cary Elwes even plays an officer named "M" — the same name of Bond's boss throughout various movies and novels. Damien Lewis, who wrote Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, fully clarified the Bond connections in an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

“March-Phillipps is one of the key characters and there are two or three others — all individuals that Fleming worked with...Fleming was hands-on with Operation Postmaster. That’s absolutely true. But he also worked closely with an amazing character named Wilfred ‘Biffy’ Dunderdale. He was a high-born bon vivant, just like James Bond, and he was the secret intelligence spymaster in France prior to the war.”

Ironically, March-Phillips would also write a spy novel prior to his death, which Cavill discovered. “Had he not died during the war he might have beaten Ian Fleming to the punch,” Cavill told the LA Times. Considering Bond is one of the roles that Cavill's been frequently connected to, it only makes sense that he'd play the man who served as the real-life basis for the super spy.

While The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare might have exaggerated the level of action that took place during Operation Postmaster, it's still an intriguing look into a side of World War II that hadn't been explored on film or television at that point. The fact that Ritchie managed to do this while also embracing the more outlandish elements of his filmmaking style is a feat that not many filmmakers could have pulled off.

