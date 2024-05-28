The Big Picture Lionsgate's upcoming horror/thriller Blackwater Lane, based on a bestselling novel, promises a chilling experience for fans of the genre.

An exclusive sneak peek shows Minka Kelly's character grappling with haunting visions of her own death, building tension for the nerve-shredding terror.

Set for release on June 21, 2024, Blackwater Lane explores themes like trust, memory, and reality versus imagination in a compelling horror story.

Lionsgate is set to release its upcoming horror/thriller Blackwater Lane next month, and Collider is excited to present an exclusive sneak peek featuring one of its stars, Minka Kelly. Directed by Jeff Celentano and based on B.A. Paris’s New York Times bestselling novel, Blackwater Lane promises to deliver a chilling experience. Kelly, known for her roles in 500 Days of Summer and Friday Night Lights, stars in the spooktacular thriller alongside Maggie Grace (Taken, Lost), Dermot Mulroney (Anyone But You, My Best Friend’s Wedding), Alan Calton (Murder on the Orient Express, Austenland), and Natalie Simpson (Outlander, Les Miserables). The film is written by Elizabeth Fowler, who has previously worked on Official Secrets and All The Devil’s Men.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Kelly's character is shown dwelling on tarot cards and being haunted by a series of horrific visions. The scene captures her intense psychological struggle as she tries to make sense of the eerie occurrences. The tension builds as she eventually curls up and breaks down, providing a glimpse into the nerve-shredding terror that Blackwater Lane promises to deliver to audiences.

Set for a North American release on June 21, 2024, Blackwater Lane is anticipated to be a must-watch for fans of the horror and thriller genres. The film promises a compelling story filled with psychological intrigue and supernatural elements. As the release date approaches, fans of the original novel and the genre can look forward to seeing how this adaptation brings the unsettling world of Blackwater Lane to life.

What Is 'Blackwater Lane' About?

Blackwater Lane is based on the New York Times bestselling novel The Breakdown by B.A. Paris, a gripping psychological thriller that explores the unsettling and mysterious events that unfold in a seemingly idyllic setting. The story centers around a woman who moves into a new home on Blackwater Lane, hoping for a fresh start after experiencing personal trauma. However, her hopes for peace and normalcy are quickly dashed when she begins to witness inexplicable and terrifying occurrences. The story examines themes of trust, memory, and the fine line between reality and imagination, making it a compelling read for fans of thrillers.

Prepare to be haunted by Blackwater Lane on June 21, 2024, as Lionsgate brings this chilling tale to theaters and digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on this film. In the meantime, enjoy our exclusive sneak peek featuring Minka Kelly as she navigates the terrifying events that will leave viewers intrigued.