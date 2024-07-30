The Big Picture Get ready for a holiday romance in France with Minka Kelly as a businesswoman falling for the son of a champagne brand owner.

Mark Steven Johnson pens & directs the film, nodding to Taylor Swift's song title. Off Camera Entertainment also produces the romantic feature.

Netflix continues its love for holiday films, adding new titles like Champagne Problems to its lineup of heartwarming Christmas movies.

Netflix has another title heating up the chilliest time of the year with a hot star attached as Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), who has been announced to be leading the cast of the streamer’s upcoming flick, Champagne Problems. Kelly will appear as a driven M&A exec whose thirst for the business takes her halfway around the world to France in hopes of acquiring a top shelf champagne brand in time for Christmas. But a wrench is thrown into the young woman’s plans when she finds herself falling for a charismatic and dapper Parisian. The twist? The man of her dreams just so happens to be the son of the champagne brand’s owner. Will this hurt or help her cause and will love get in the way of business? We’ll be waiting to find out the answer to those questions when Champagne Problems arrives on Netflix at a yet-to-be-revealed date.

Further information surrounding the Mark Steven Johnson (Love in the Villa) penned and directed feature is still up in the air, but we’re loving the title’s nod to the Taylor Swift tune of the same name. Johnson also serves the project as a producer alongside Off Camera Entertainment’s Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston.

Those who will remember tuning in weekly for NBC’s hit drama series of yesteryear, Friday Night Lights, will remember Kelly for her main role as Lyla Garrity. On the small-screen, the actress has also appeared frequently in titles including Titans and Euphoria, with her next series appearance set to be opposite Josh Duhamel and more in Ransom Canyon. On film, the actress recently celebrated the arrival of her movie, Blackwater Lane, which arrived in select cinemas on June 21.

Netflix’s Love For Holiday Films

While we’ll always have a soft-spot in our hearts for classics like White Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, and Gremlins, Netflix has been doing its absolute best to add new titles to the ever-growing list of iconic Christmas features. Whether it’s star-studded productions like last year’s Family Switch, which starred the likes of Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, or one that celebrates the comeback of a legend like Lindsay Lohan via her leading role in 2022’s Falling for Christmas, the streamer should be considered to be a cozy home for the holidays. They’ve even dipped into the Hallmark spirit of things with movies taking on a similar layout as the predictable yet lovable movies from the heart-felt network.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information including casting announcements and a release date for Champagne Problems.