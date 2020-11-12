Exclusive ‘Minor Premise’ Trailer Teases a Surreal Puzzle-Box Sci-Fi Thriller

Genre fans know it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the festival hits, because you never know which indie debut is going to end up being the surprise that knocks your socks off. Today, we’ve got an exclusive trailer debut for Minor Premise, a new sci-fi thriller that’s been racking up acclaim on the festival circuit for its clever concept, engaging execution, and strong performances — especially from Sathya Sridharan, who takes on the challenge of playing ten versions of a scientist after an experiment to create the best version of himself goes off the rails.

Sridharan stars as Ethan, a neuroscientist determined to cement his scientific reputation and outshine his father’s legacy when he devises a risky experiment that leaves him fractured and sends him spiraling down a surreal journey into his subconscious. Minor Premise debuted to strong reviews at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival before thrilling audiences at Sitges International Film Festival and Los Angeles’ AFI Spooky Movies. In fact, at the time of this writing, Minor Premise is still holding down a cool 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The feature debut from filmmaker Eric Schultz, Minor Premise also stars Dana Ashbrook and Paton Ashbrook, and it’s set to arrive in select theaters, virtual cinemas, and Digital & On Demand on December 4. Check out our trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Minor Premise: