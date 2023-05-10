Right from the first movie, Star Wars has been making heroes of its minor characters. It doesn't take much to become famous in a galaxy far, far away, just a memorable line or a cool look can be enough to gain you legend status.

Some of these minor characters, such as Greedo, have actually appeared on-screen for a few minutes, while others like Aurra Sing and Willrow Hood have barely a second of screen time to make their mark, but have managed it regardless.

10 Willrow Hood

With barely a second of screen time, Willrow Hood has a tiny part in The Empire Strikes Back as a Cloud City resident who runs past the camera while the city is being evacuated. His part is so small that he could have easily been ignored if not for one very distinguishing feature.

Not only is Hood wearing an orange jumpsuit which makes him stand out, he's also carrying an ice cream maker. At least, that's what it really is, in Star Wars it's actually meant to be a Camtono safe stuffed with his valuables. Regardless, it has turned this extra into a legend.

9 Wulff Yularen

Image via Disney+

The Imperial board meeting on the Death Star may be most famous for Vader Force choking Admiral Motti, but another character that caught people's attention was an officer in a pale tunic sitting next to the unfortunate admiral.

While the character is unnamed in the movie, he would be given an identity and backstory in The Clone Wars series as Admiral Wulff Yularen of the Republic Navy, a long-suffering officer who had to endure years of working alongside the reckless and unconventional Jedi general Anakin Skywalker.

8 Aurra Sing

Image via Lucasfilm

No part is too small to get you noticed in Star Wars, as Aurra Sing proves. She originally appeared in The Phantom Menace, having a tiny appearance as someone watching the podrace, but became a legend as an animated character in The Clone Wars.

Often working with famous characters such as Cad Bane, Aurra Sing was one of the best bounty hunters around during the war, managing to infiltrate the Senate building with a team of other bounty hunters.

7 Quinlan Vos

Image via Lucasfilm

The Phantom Menace had more than one famous background character, with an even smaller cameo leading to the creation of maverick Jedi Quinlan Vos. In Mos Espa, there is a hooded figure sitting in the shade, distinguishable only by the white stripe on his face.

Later retcons would reveal that Vos was on a mission to Tatooine to infiltrate the criminal underworld there, explaining why he didn't help fellow Jedi Qui Gon Jinn for fear of blowing his cover.

6 Mon Mothma

Return of the Jedi greatly expanded the Rebel Alliance, introducing us to Mon Mothma, its political leader. A senator since the days of the Republic, Mothma risked everything to try and free the galaxy.

While she's mainly known for mentioning the Bothans in her first appearance, she would get a much bigger backstory in the Andor series, showing her important behind the scenes work she carried out to try and bring down the Empire.

5 Greedo

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars has always had a place for bounty hunters, and while most of them are cool characters, there are some that just aren't that good at their job. One of the worst was Greedo, the Rodian bounty hunter who chanced his luck to try and collect the bounty on Han Solo.

While Greedo is famous for his poor skills, he reached an even higher level of infamy due to the "Han shot first" debate. In the original cut of the movie, Han blew Greedo's head off without a second thought, but later versions of the movie would change that so Greedo was the first to pull the trigger, opening up a never-ending debate among fans

4 R5-D4

Designed by LucasFilm

As Leia said, "Never underestimate a droid," and she proved that when she gave the vital Death Star plans to R2-D2. While the droid did everything he could to find Obi Wan, it would all have failed if not for another droid, R5-D4, blowing his motivator so R2 would be sold to the Lars instead of him.

That little droid did it on purpose so R2 could complete his mission, giving up his chance to leave the Jawas. Eventually he would come into the possession of Peli Motto who would lend him to Din Djarin to help with his mission to the Mines of Mandalore.

3 Barriss Offee

The prequel trilogy introduced a lot of new Jedi to the galaxy, most of who had minor parts in the background. One such Jedi was Barriss Offee, who appeared a couple of times in Attack of the Clones alongside her master Luminari Unduli.

She would have a much bigger role in The Clone Wars, befriending and eventually betraying fellow padawan Ahsoka Tano. Barriss planted a bomb in the Jedi temple, framing Ahsoka for the attack. While she would eventually be cleared of any involvement, Ahsoka chose to leave the Order for good, despite Anakin wanting her to stay.

2 Bossk

While most Imperials didn't think they needed to use bounty hunters, Vader was an exception, hiring them to track down the Millennium Falcon after the Battle of Hoth and assembling them on his Star Destroyer. One instantly recognizable bounty hunter was the Trandoshan Bossk.

Having a career dating back to before the Clone Wars, Bossk was a reputable bounty hunter, known for always completing his assignments, and was an associate of Boba Fett and Aurra Sing.

1 Boba Fett

Perhaps the most famous of minor Star Wars characters, Boba Fett's first appearance was in the infamous Holiday Special, where he had a part in a short animated segment. The character would achieve greater fame in episode V and VI, though his role was still limited.

Despite this, Boba would become a hugely popular character, featuring in Legends comics and books and having small parts in The Clone Wars and Attack of the Clones until The Book of Boba Fett gave the stoic and professional bounty hunter his own well-earned series.

