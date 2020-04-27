The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 256 – ‘Minority Report’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Minority Report. We talk about the film’s themes, why it deserves reappraisal, how it fits into Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise‘s respective filmographies, the movie’s bleak and prescient vision of the future, what the future holds for Spielberg, and more. We then move into Recently Watched.

