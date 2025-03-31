As revealed via Radio Times, another brand-new British crime drama is gearing up for production and has pieced together an enticing ensemble. Mint, the television debut of Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Charlotte Regan, is the latest in a long line of BBC crime dramas and has already caught the eye of many. Now, early casting announcements have been made, with a selection of British mystery show veterans ready to take on this brand-new challenge.

Alongside The Brutalist's Emma Laird, who stars as Shannon, the daughter of an influential crime family, Mint also features Shetland's Lewis Gribben as Luke, Sherlock's Lindsay Duncan as Ollie, The Missing's Laura Fraser as Cat, Brighton Rock actor Sam Riley as Dylan, and pop sensation Loyle Carner (aka Ben Coyle-Larner) as Arran in his acting debut. This series marks the long-awaited television arrival of a hugely talented new writer in Regan, with her 2023 movie Scrapper earning one of the top Grand Jury Prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. Speaking about her excitement to see her words come to life via the BBC, Regan said:

"I had a little cry the other day thinking about how incredible this cast are. Absolute emotional wreck. But I honestly can’t imagine these characters being brought into the world by better human beings. Every single one of them is going to smash it and I feel so grateful to have them all onboard."

There's One British Drama Everyone is Currently Talking About