After being initially cancelled by Max, Starz picked up the show but has now cancelled it after its second season.

The series stars Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond.

Minx seems to have a a streak of bad luck. After airing its second season over the summer months in 2023, STARZ has cancelled the television series. The show was initially cancelled after one season in December 2022, after debuting on Max. While the streamer had handed down a renewal, it ultimately passed on another season. However, STARZ nabbed the series and saved it. Until now, that is.

Despite garnering positive critical reviews, including from Collider's Carly Lane, Minx didn’t quite resonate as much for general audiences through its run. At the time of this writing, it sits at a 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Beyond a split reaction from audiences, Minx also struggled to keep renew-worthy viewership. Per Variety, the series averaged less than 100,000 viewers per episode on linear airings. STARZ has not publicly disclosed streaming numbers, though it seems likely those didn’t quite hit either.

Set in the ’70s, Minx primarily follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist who teams with a low-rent publisher named Doug (Jake Johnson) to create an erotic magazine specifically for women. As Season 1 ended, Joyce was able to become the sole owner of the publication, but without Doug by her side. After some legal drama, a nasty article about the magazine by a rival, and a near replacement, things begin to settle between Joyce and Doug. Season 2 picked up with the duo reaching greater heights with the magazine. However, they’re under new leadership that causes both of them to lose sight of themselves, struggling to decide what they really want as they hit the mainstream.

Who Else Worked on ‘Minx’?

Minx was created, showran, executive produced, and directed by Ellen Rapoport. Prior to the series, Rapoport worked on projects such as the live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog, Desperados, and The Jamie Kennedy Experiment. Along with Rapoport, Minx executive producers include Ben Karlin (The Colbert Report, Modern Family), pilot director Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Tiny Beautiful Things), Paul Feig and Dan Magnate. The latter two previously worked together on Welcome to Flatch and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Jake Johnson served as co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television produced. Additional series stars include Idara Victor (Alita: Battle Angel) as Tina, Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) as Bambi, Oscar Montoya (Dicks: The Musical) as Richie, Lennon Parham (Little Demon) as Shelly, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as Constance, Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer) as Glenn, and Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Lenny, among others.

Minx is streaming now on Starz.

