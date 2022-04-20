The HBO Max comedy series Minx, which hails from creator/showrunner Ellen Rapoport and executive producer Paul Feig, takes place in the heyday of 1970s Los Angeles and follows the unlikely professional partnership between unapologetic feminist Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and pornography publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) as they embark on a shared collaboration to create the titular Minx, the first erotic magazine with women primarily in mind. It's not the easiest task ahead of them, not when they have many obstacles along the way — including local politicians crying censorship, people who are more inclined to snicker at the premise than appreciate its boldness, and even the mafia ties that Doug has from his long tenure in a scandalous industry. Along the way, though, they have the help of a supportive staff — including Bambi (Jessica Lowe), a former nude model who wants to apply her sex-positive smarts to Minx's business plan, Tina (Idara Victor), Doug's assistant and right-hand woman, Richie (Oscar Montoya), the photographer who captures everything on film for the magazine's most stirring centerfolds, and Joyce's older sister Shelly (Lennon Parham), a wife and mother of two who's finding more and more opportunities to embrace her own sensuality.

Ahead of the first season's last two episodes, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Rapoport about some of the most pivotal moments that play out on-screen. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the Minx showrunner breaks down the crafting of Shelly's romantic montage fantasy (including which alternate scene ideas were considered and ultimately had to be scrapped), the legalities of displaying full-frontal male nudity, and which scene they had to research the Scoville heat index for. (It rhymes with "schmandjob.") She also discusses the impact that Joyce's return to New York City has on her, especially with regard to seeing her old friends, which real-life story inspired Bambi and Shelly's new relationship, whether there's any possibility of Doug and Joyce professionally collaborating again in the future, and more.

Collider: Episode 9 starts with a sequence that I personally loved as somebody who is a big reader of romance novels, which involves getting to see Shelly go through these classic old-school romance scenes. There's something really funny and almost a little tragic about it because it's showing how a woman's everyday life can creep in and sort of ruin the fantasy.

ELLEN RAPOPORT: Totally.

Was that a matter of just brainstorming different scenarios in the writers' room?

RAPORPORT: It was, actually. In the writers' room, we came up with a bunch of other stuff that was impossible to shoot. I think we had a Hitchcock reference, like a Strangers on a Train situation or whatever. That's not it. That's the one where they kill people. (laughs) But we had a train. We had something in a mission church. It was bonkers and completely un-producible. So we were thinking about what would be romance tropes that we could easily fit in our stage and create this dreamscape for Shelly and go from one to the other. It was a combination of trying to find those kinds of romance tropes and making it something that we could actually shoot. It was three separate locations, a very expensive and complicated sex fantasy sequence, in the beginning.

In the penultimate episode, we see Joyce returning to what she thinks is going to be the comfort of her old stomping grounds, with her original social circle. But she also gets a wake-up call in seeing some of the ways in which she's embraced more of a sex-positivity in a way that her old friends haven't yet. How does that force her to realize that she's already evolved past those old beliefs, or maybe changed in a way that some people of her past haven't caught up to?

RAPOPORT: We envisioned that as the episode where Joyce gets what she wants all along, which is really accolades, a return to New York. In the first episode, she's fantasizing about being friends with Gloria Steinem. Now she feels like she's on her way. She realizes that who she is has changed, and what she wants now is not what she wanted then. Partially, it's realizing they're not sex-positive, but it's also... I don't know. I think we've all had that experience of being at a dinner party where someone is talking about why these dumb people voted for Trump, don't they see what's in front of them? You're like, "We're all on the same side, yet you're so awful and condescending and unable to look beyond your very limited perspective." That's what she's taking from it. We tried to find the '70s equivalent of that, [of] liberals who can't see two feet in front of them.

They're making comments like, "Well, what kind of person would pose naked for a magazine?" and they're not considering the possibility that it's just everyday people, and for some of them, this is their job, right?

RAPOPORT: Yeah, that's just impossible for them to conceive, and it comes from this place of, "Let me help these poor people who don't know what's good for them," which is somewhat Joyce's point of view at the beginning of the show. It's seeing that and being with them [that] makes her realize how far she's come, and she is proud of the magazine that she made.

While she's gone, there's the plotline with Doug trying to get Billy Brunson to pose for the cover, which is partly done for humor. But I also feel like there's a commentary there about censorship and what can and can't be shown with the nude male body. I'm sure that this is something that you and the show had to deal with in terms of what could be realistically shown on television and what you had to work around in terms of full-frontal male nudity.

RAPOPORT: What's funny is that we have the same rules that they had in Playgirl, essentially. They were not allowed to show erect penises. So they would do all these tricks where they would show one going down, deflating, or they would put it in water because then you couldn't really tell, but it looked bigger. We were not allowed to show an erected penis in a sexual context, I believe. So we had to get permission to do this, and we were able to do this because it's non-sexual. I don't necessarily understand all the restrictions about male and female nudity on TV, but yeah. Also, just thematically, it goes back to the fight that they had in the beginning where Joyce wouldn't want this particular man, hugely erect, in the pages of her magazine. It's definitely not sending the message that she wants to be sending.

The finale starts with a... I was delightfully surprised by Allison Tolman's appearance, because I didn't know going in that she was going to be on the show, and I love her.

RAPOPORT: I do too.

And it ties into what we were just talking about too, in terms of the... I don't know what else to call it other than the jalapeño handjob.

RAPOPORT: We called it, in the writers' room, the ghost pepper handjob. Ghost peppers are hotter than jalapeños. I've done a lot of research on varying degrees of heat from peppers. There is something called the Scoville heat index, and you don't want to get ghost pepper anywhere near your genitals. It's very hot.

I'm curious about the mechanics of what goes into a scene like this in terms of staging it with... I'm assuming there's a prosthetic involved.

RAPOPORT: Yes, there is a prosthetic.

And how much can be shown on camera, especially because in this scene it's not technically in a sexual context, but there is a sex act being performed.

RAPOPORT: I'm not 100% sure. I would love to check with lawyers, just because it would be funny to make them tell me this again. I don't know why we were able to do this. It was one of those things where we're like, "We'll just put it in the script and see if anyone flags it," and no one did. So I don't know why we were able to do it. I know that they asked us to shoot an alternate scene where you couldn't see as much of what she was doing just in case we needed it. But I guess we didn't need it, and it was not as funny, obviously. Yeah, that was a prosthetic. I think one of our more successful ones, and it looks pretty good. And that's just a situation where I'm not going to ask anyone to get a handjob with peppers on someone's hand on-screen. So it was a non-negotiable thing for me. I just felt like that would... I see thousands of problems.

Oh absolutely, right. That's definitely not the kind of thing you want to put two actors together in a room for the first time for and be like, "So you're going to..."

RAPOPORT: The funny thing is that they knew each other. I didn't realize that they had been in a movie together and played a married couple, so they were completely fine. It was one of the easiest things to shoot.

When did the idea to have Bambi and Shelly become more intimate come into play in the planning process? Is it right to call it a fling, or are there deeper feelings involved on either side of that relationship?

RAPOPORT: One of our writers, Ben Karlin, his mom actually came out while he was in high school in a pretty similar situation, and he told me that story the first time we met, and I was like, "Oh my God, can we do this with Bambi and Shelly?" It was just one of those things where I was like, "This is amazing." It was such a good story, and it goes on and on.

That was part of the thought from the beginning. Even before the room had started, I had already written Episode 2, or some version of it that they had me write when we shut down during the pandemic, and so I had found myself some sort of connection between Bambi and Shelly. I didn't necessarily know it would be romantic, but I was like, "Oh, these two would be friends because Shelly would be fascinated by Bambi." She's already living vicariously through Joyce. There's part of Bambi that's attracted to a stable female figure in her life, so that was baked-in always. I don't think we know, or they know what it is quite yet. It's really complicated at that point in time to be grappling with, for Shelly, especially: "Might I be a lesbian? Am I bisexual? What just happened? Am I staying with my husband? I do love my husband." There's a lot going on for her, and for Bambi as well, and hopefully, we'll get to explore that moving forward.

I wanted to ask about the ending of the season and Doug's decision to step away from the magazine, ceding control over to Joyce and putting it back in her hands. Is there a possibility for them to have a professional reconciliation or attempt a different collaboration in the future? Where are they potentially heading now that he's made this gesture?

RAPOPORT: There is a possibility of them having some sort of professional reconciliation in the future. This move by Doug was the completion of his arc, really, for the season. He's looked at Joyce as a paycheck, and him realizing he doesn't want to do this without her, this is her baby, and he can't do it without her and feeling like she deserves a chance to do it her own way is kind of this evolution. We always talked about how the feminist becomes a little bit of a pornographer and the pornographer becomes a little bit of a feminist. That was the logical end to what he's learned.

Minx is now available to stream on HBO Max.

'Minx' Showrunner Ellen Rapoport on the Joyce and Shelly Dynamic and Avoiding Clichés

