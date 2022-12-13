Yesterday, the shocking news came in that the HBO Max comedy series Minx was canceled and the first season would eventually be removed from the streaming service. This news is extra shocking because not only had it already been renewed for a second season, but it was just days away from wrapping shooting. Minx star Jake Johnson took to his Instagram today to give his reaction to the cancelation and to give fans some hope.

Johnson posted a picture of him on set with co-star Ophelia Lovibond with the caption:

We’ve been removed from HBOMax but we’re still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn’t halt production. We’re about a week away from being finished shooting. From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes. We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business & that’s partly what’s so additive about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon.

Johnson first confirmed the reports that filming was almost finished on the second season, making the cancelation all the more surprising. But he also gives the Minx fans some hope. The cast and crew are committed to finishing shooting the season. He also says that there is already discussion of finding the series a new home. He then gives some much-deserved praise to the crew of Minx, who worked really hard to put together such a great show and whose work deserves to be seen. He also closes out the post by thanking the fans for their support. So, while HBO Max may not want any more Minx, there is hope for the fans who do. All there is to do now is agonizingly wait for any more updates.

Minx is a 1970s set comedy that follows a young feminist who sets out on a mission to create the first erotic magazine aimed at a female audience. Alongside Johnson and Lovibond, Minx stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. It had also been previously announced that Elizabeth Perkins had joined the series for Season 2. The series is created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers on Minx include Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

