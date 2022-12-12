Unfortunate news for fans of HBO Max’s erotic comedy Minx, the streamer has decided not to proceed with the second season despite the fact that it had been renewed back in May. Season 1 will also be taken off of HBO Max as well, with Lionsgate TV, the series’ producer, looking to hand the series to another streamer or outlet.

Lionsgate Television made the announcement in a public statement, which says, “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.” Until recently, Season 2 had a definite thumbs up after the Season 1 proved to be wildly popular and hugely successful. Production was in full swing, and the series acquired an official cast, including Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

The cancelation of Minx is the latest instance of Warner Bros. Discovery not going forward with a greenlit series or movie. Minx joins other recent cancelation casualties, including Marvel DC’s Batgirl, HBO Max’s animated series Little Ellen, and TBS’s The Big D and Season 2 of Chad, which had fully completed production before it was canceled. HBO Max also removed some original content, including Gordita Chronicles. The reason behind the unforeseen reversal still remain unknown, but the fact that Lionsgate is looking to shop the series suggests that it may be an issue of rights and financial complications.

Image Via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Minx": Lennon Parham on Working With Ellen Rapport, Shelly and Joyce's Dynamic, and 'Playing House'

Warner Bros. recently told investors that they will save approximately $3.5 billion as a result of WarnerMedia and Discovery merging together earlier this year. This mandate to cut costs is also likely a contributing factor behind the decision to axe these series and films. Warner Bros. addressed these changes in a legal and financial filing following their merge with Discovery, which stated, “While the company’s restructuring efforts are ongoing, including the strategic analysis of content programming which could result in additional impairments… the restructuring initiatives are expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024."

Minx is created by showrunner Ellen Rapport, and follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young feminist looking to get published in 1970s Los Angeles. She joins low-rent publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to create “the first erotic magazine for women.” The pilot was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also serves as executive producer for the series. The show was very well-received following its premiere, with Season 1 boasting an impressive 97% approval rating on RottenTomatoes.