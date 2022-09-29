Following the success of the first season of HBO Max's erotic comedy Minx, Season 2 is getting more star power in on the saucy fun. Emmy nominee Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) is now set to appear in a recurring role according to Deadline, joining stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson. She'll play a key part in an upcoming season-long arc as Constance, the wealthy widow of a Greek shipping magnate.

Hailing from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Minx centers on Joyce (Ovibond), a young feminist looking to get her publication out there in 1970s Los Angeles. When her attempts at reaching traditional outlets fail, she partners up with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to revolutionize the publications world with the first erotic magazine for women. It explores Joyce's push to see her dream realized at all costs and the various internal relationships and struggles and external responses that make getting her publication out there the way she wants it all the more complicated. The series was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year after its first season became an immediate favorite of 2022.

Also starring in the series are Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. In addition to creating the series, Rapoport also serves as an executive producer, joining Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment and Ben Karlin with Johnson serving as co-executive producer. The pilot was directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg who also executive produces the Lionsgate Television series.

In Perkins, the cast of Minx gets a decorated actress whose earlier roles in films like Big opposite Tom Hanks and The Flinstones with John Goodman, Rick Moranis, and Rosie O'Donnell paved the way for a fruitful career on television. She's best known on the small screen for her turn as Celia Hodes in Showtime's hit series Weeds which earned her three Emmy nominations as a supporting actress. Since then, she's found small screen roles in Netflix's GLOW, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Sharp Objects, and Fox's The Moodys, though she also recently wrapped her recurring role in NBC's This is Us which saw its series finale aired earlier this year. Currently, she has a recurring role on Bill Hader's hit series Barry, and she'll next be seen in The Afterparty Season 2 with Tiffany Haddish.

There's currently no release window for Minx Season 2, but all episodes of the series to this point are available on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for the series below.