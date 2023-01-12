It's been a wild ride for Ellen Rapoport's feminist comedy Minx. After dazzling with its first season on HBO Max, it earned a second season to continue telling the story of the titular erotic magazine for women. Once Warner Bros. Discovery began employing cost-cutting measures following the recent merger, however, the series was one of several axed despite previously receiving renewals. There was hope that Lionsgate TV would find a home for the well-reviewed series though, and, sure enough, both Seasons 1 and 2 have landed with Starz. The network will exclusively premiere Season 2 at a later date.

That Starz stepped up to save Minx should be no surprise considering Lionsgate's ownership of the company. The series was a massive hit, earning a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and widely earning a reputation a one of 2022's best shows. It was more than just saving a valuable show according to Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, however, who insisted that the series was an on-brand addition to the network. "We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women," his official statement read. "Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Rapoport, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner, issued her own statement expressing her excitement for the return of her series. "I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

More Background on Minx

Minx follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young writer eager to fulfill her dream of publishing a feminist magazine in 1970s Los Angeles. When she's constantly rejected for her ideas, she finds an unlikely business partner in the skeevy low-rent publisher Doug (Jake Johnson). Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women. The series dives into the societal response to their new titillating publication and the surprising relationships formed in the making of Minx.

Season 1 saw Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya join Lovibond and Johnson. Before being unceremoniously cut, the team behind the series had already tapped Elizabeth Perkins to appear in a recurring role for Season 2. Feigco Entertainment's Paul Feig and Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, and pilot director Rachel Lee Goldenberg round out Rapoport's production team as executive producers with Johnson also serving as a co-executive producer. "We are so proud of our beloved ‘Minx’ and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz," Feig said in his own statement. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz."

There's currently no release date for Season 2 of Minx on its new home Starz, but production has reportedly continued since its cancelation meaning the show could return sooner than expected. Stay tuned for updates here at Collider as the show settles into its new home. Check out the trailer for the series below: