It's National Nude Day and Minx is here to ensure everybody celebrates with something raunchy. The hit Starz series about a 1970s feminist porno magazine received a new red band trailer that showcases every scandalous detail of the upcoming second season from anatomy lessons to a very lewd use of a tennis racket ahead of its premiere next week. Starz also gave a sneak peek at the first episode with a clip of Doug (Jake Johnson) trying desperately to find an investor and keep his company afloat.

The trailer opens up with a little anatomy lesson about the female body courtesy of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) before demonstrating how Minx Magazine is back and better than ever. Season 2 is all about the newfound success Doug and Joyce have reaped because of the publication's explosion and that means taking the brand to the next level. Forget magazines, Minx can be whatever it wants to be now including a Chippendales-like show with plenty of spicy costumes for everyone to enjoy. Doug has gotten fancy, Joyce is starting to lose sight of her original vision, and both of them don't really have a handle on things, but they're raking in the money with shoots that hit fantastical new heights from naked tennis to a cowboy strapped to train tracks. It all promises more hilarity as the Minx duo are tempted by the many possibilities now available to them.

Episode 1 will catch up with Joyce and Doug one year into the launch of Minx as the former struggles to find a new publisher she can trust with her creation. The sneak peek clip, meanwhile, shows Doug's desperation to get back into the black as he's drowning in debt. It's not immediately sunshine and rainbows for the low-rent publisher in Season 2 as he's begging the bank for a loan to get himself back on his feet. Unfortunately for him, the bank won't touch him with a ten-foot pole considering all he does is create more debt with awful investments. Not even his new fitness magazine idea is enough to earn himself that extra dough.

RELATED: July's Exciting New TV Releases, From 'Justified: City Primeval,' to Steven Soderbergh's 'Full Circle'

Minx Season 2 Triumphantly Returns Next Week After Troubles of Its Own

Much like the titular magazine, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Minx to Season 2 despite its sterling critical reception. Although HBO Max initially renewed it for a second run, the series was both canceled and removed from the streamer, leaving the team scrambling to find a new home. Starz was quick to swoop in and pick up the series making for a match made in heaven creatively that'll give fans more time in this world with plenty more juicy centerfolds.

Series creator Ellen Rapoport is back at the helm for Season 2 of her feminist comedy. She'll have her same strong cast at her disposal again with Lovibond and Johnson joined by Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, and Oscar Montoya. On top of the returning cast, Elizabeth Perkins is also slated to appear in a recurring role with a season-long arc as the widow of a wealthy Greek shipping magnate.

Minx Season 2 will reveal all when it premieres on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. The first season is also available in its entirety on the Starz app. Check out the red band trailer below and clip above.