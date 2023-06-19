Minx returns with a sizzling and uproarious Season 2. Starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, the all-new season of Minx proves how far the show has come since its unforeseen cancellation on HBO Max, despite having been renewed for a second season. However, in an unexpected twist, Minx Season 2 finds salvation on Starz, igniting a wave of excitement among the show's team as they eagerly prepare to introduce Minx to an entirely fresh audience.

Season 2 brings significant changes as Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, leading to the newfound commercial success of Minx. With the arrival of new leadership, Doug finds himself grappling to retain control within Bottom Dollar, while Joyce, as she ascends to stardom, begins to veer away from her fundamental beliefs. As the misfits of Bottom Dollar find themselves thrust into the mainstream, they are confronted with introspection and start questioning their evolving identities and true desires amidst this newfound triumph.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Minx Season 2.

RELATED: 'Minx' & 9 Other Shows That Were Cancelled After Being Renewed

When Is Minx Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Starz

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Minx is set to make its premiere on Starz on July 21, 2023. For eager fans, the series will be available on the Starz app right at midnight on the same day. In the United States and Canada, viewers can catch the season premiere on the Starz network at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

If you haven't already subscribed to Starz, you can easily acquire a basic subscription for around $4.99 per month. Additionally, Starz offers the opportunity to catch up on Season 1 of Minx, allowing you to dive into the juicy show from the beginning.

Where Will Minx Season 2 Be Available to Stream?

Image via Starz

As previously mentioned, Minx Season 2 will be a Starz original series, meaning that new episodes will only be available to stream through their streaming service. The series was originally an HBO Max original but was pulled from the service due to a new strategy.

Is There a Trailer for Minx Season 2?

In the trailer for Season 2 of Minx, viewers get to witness the triumphant comeback of the beloved Minx staff. As Doug himself puts it, Minx is now "back and better than ever!" This clever phrase serves as a playful reference not only to the characters within the show but also as a subtle dig at the surprising cancellation of Minx on HBO Max.

In Season 2 of Minx, the magazine's sales skyrocket, propelling them to newfound heights of success. It's a complete departure from their humble beginnings in the first season. The crew is seen reaping the fruits of their labor and savoring every inch of the glamorous lifestyle - walking on red carpets, traveling in jets, and attending the hottest parties. As bigger dreams and risks lay in front of them, there's no stopping Minx from taking their magazine global.

Who Stars in Minx Season 2?

Image via Starz

Lovibond takes on the role of Joyce Prigger, who once aspired to publish her own magazine and finally sees her dreams come true as Minx becomes a commercial triumph. However, as her fame and influence grow, Joyce begins to lose sight of her fundamental values, struggling to find harmony between her ambition and her integrity.

Meanwhile, Johnson portrays Doug Renetti, who recently sold Bottom Dollar and acquired immense wealth beyond his wildest dreams. Driven by a desire to prove his ability to replicate his prior success, Doug finds himself feeling like an outsider when the new owner of Bottom Dollar appears to favor Joyce and Tina over him. Fears of being sidelined from the company he built start to gnaw at Doug, leaving him uncertain of his place in the organization.

Idara Victor takes on the role of Tina in the show, who makes the bold decision to forgo business school and instead becomes the managing editor of Minx. This risky choice proves to be fruitful when the new owner of Bottom Dollar recognizes Tina's exceptional business acumen. Jessica Lowe portrays Bambi, a character who transitions away from her previous profession as a nude model in search of meaning and finds her true purpose at Bottom Dollar.

Oscar Montoya portrays Richie, the art director of Minx, who eagerly anticipates the opportunity to expand the magazine and embrace fresh artistic endeavors. Lennon Parham takes on the role of Shelly, who, after her romantic involvement with Bambi in the first season, strives to regain a sense of normalcy. Shelly focuses on reinvesting in her relationship with her husband, Lenny, as she seeks stability and harmony in her personal life.

In Season 2, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) joins the cast as Constance Papadopolous. Constance is a quirky and unconventional former shipping magnate who emerges from early retirement to acquire Bottom Dollar. Endowed with limitless wealth and influence, she sets her ambitious goals on expanding the Minx brand and leading the company towards global expansion.

What Is Minx Season 2 About?

Image via Starz

Below is the official synopsis for Minx Season 2:

“After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom. As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.”

The world of Minx is set in uber-stylish 1970s Los Angeles. Following an unlikely professional partnership of random sorts, headstrong feminist Joyce Prigger (Lovibond) teams up with determined pornography publisher Doug Renetti (Johnson) as they unleash Minx, the first erotic magazine that caters to a female audience. Despite the glitz and glam of ‘70s L.A., the idea of establishing an erotic publication doesn’t please everyone, especially since it’s not meant for male consumption. From snooty local politicians crazy about censorship, and petty naysayers, to even a couple of guys from the mafia, nothing is standing in Joyce and Doug’s way.

Throughout their journey, the duo receives unwavering from a dedicated team, which includes Bambi (Lowe), a former nude model who utilizes her sex-positive knowledge to advance Minx's business strategy. Tina (Victor) serves as Doug's assistant and trusted ally, while Richie (Montoya) is the skilled photographer responsible for capturing images for the magazine's most talked-about centerfolds.

RELATED: Paul Feig on 'Minx,' Being a Fan of Ellen Rapoport's Work, and the Potential For More Seasons

Who Is Making Minx?

Image via Starz

Ellen Rapoport serves as the creator, executive producer, showrunner, and director of Minx. The show has been celebrated for championing feminist ideals in the ‘70s era and redefined the idea of female desire in a world where women are expected to only please men and not themselves. On top of that, the show gained immediate success thanks to its witty writing and stunning visuals. Rapport’s previous projects include co-writing the screenplay for Clifford The Big Red Dog as well as Desperados.

Another familiar name in the show production scene is none other than Paul Feig, who serves as executive producer of Minx. Known for his impressive portfolio of female-led movies, he’s the man behind Bridesmaids, Spy, and A Simple Favor. Feig is set to direct and produce a sequel to the latter.

The production team of Minx further includes Dan Magnante and Ben Karlin as executive producers, Jake Johnson as co-executive producer, Blake McClure as the director of photography, Marie Schley as the costume designer, and Carleigh Herbet as the head makeup artist.