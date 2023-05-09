STARZ has announced today that the second season of Minx, the 1970s-set feminist comedy from creator Ellen Rapoport, will premiere on July 21. The show, which dazzled in its debut season was unceremoniously cancelled by HBO Max in December, before being rescued by STARZ the following month. The series tells the story of "Minx", an erotic magazine for women and stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson.

The series was a massive hit, earning a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and widely earning a reputation a one of 2022's most well received shows, and at the time of the rescue operation from STARZ, their President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch remarked that the series was an on-brand acquisition for the network.

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women," his official statement read. "STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Rapoport, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner, issued a statement of her own to express her excitement and happiness at the rescue of the series, noting: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Minx stars Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as Joyce Prigger, Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Doug Renetti, Idara Victor

(“Shameless,” Turn) as Tina, Jessica Lowe (“Righteous Gemstones,” “Miracle Workers”) as Bambi, Lennon Parham (“Bless This Mess,” “Better Things”) as Shelly, Oscar Montoya (“Dimension 20,” “Bless the Hearts) as Richie, and Elizabeth Perkins (The After Party, Barry) as Constance.

What Was the First Season ofMinx About?

Minx follows Joyce, a young writer who has a dream of publishing a feminist magazine in 1970s Los Angeles. After facing constant rejection for her ideas, an unlikely business partner comes along in the shape of the sketchy low-rent publisher, Doug. Together, they create the first erotic magazine for women. The series dives into the societal response to their new titillating publication and the surprising relationships formed in the making of Minx.

The second season of Minx will premiere at Midnight on Friday July 21 via the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. It will debut at 9PM ET/PT in the US and Canada on the STARZ channel. The entire first season is currently streaming on the STARZ app.

You can check out the official trailer for the first season of Minx down below.