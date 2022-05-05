It's time to put on your birthday suit and celebrate because the saucy little series Minx has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. The series originally premiered in March of this year and topped Esquire’s list of “Best TV Shows of 2022 (Thus Far).”

The first season of the series was met with exceedingly positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the series has “flawless cast chemistry and snappy writing." Other outlets praised the series for its charming characters and premise. Minx follows an eager feminist named Joyce, played by Ophelia Lovibond, who is hoping to sell her feminist publication in 1970s Los Angeles. After striking out in more traditional outlets, however, Joyce teams up with a low-rent publisher, played by New Girl's Jake Johnson, to create an erotic publication for women. In addition to Lovibond and Johnson, the first season also starred Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Ellen Rapoport, creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Minx commented regarding the series' renewal, “[a]ll of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal. We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max expressed her enthusiasm regarding the renewal stating, "We are thrilled that the world of MINX has resonated in the way that it has. Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can’t wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!”

Series creator Ellen Rapoport executive produces the series along with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg also serve as executive producers. Rachel Lee Goldenberg also directed the pilot for the series. Series star Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television serves as the studio for the series.

The first season of Minx was released in two-episode batches and concluded on April 14, 2022. There is no release date set for the second season. However, you can always catch the entire first season available now on HBO Max.

