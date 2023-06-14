Starz has just released a new trailer for Season 2 of Minx. The series was canceled by HBO Max year and was saved by STARZ this January. The decision to cancel Minx was surprising to say the least, considering the overwhelmingly positive response to the first season. Minx will premiere on the Starz app at midnight on July 21, 2023. The season will debut on the Starz network at 9:00 PM ET/PT on the same day in the U.S. and Canada.

The new trailer for the second season, released today, gives us a glimpse into the sparkle, spandex, and female sexual empowerment ahead for the series. "A lot of people counted us out," Jake Johnson's skeezy and hilarious Doug says at the trailer's opening. Doug, Joyce, and the rest of the Minx crew are all dolled up, walking the red carpet at a glamorous event. Doug's cutting words are no doubt meta and pointed jab at the series' unexpected cancelation at HBO Max. The trailer shows the continued exploits of the Minx magazine crew as they expand their horizons and reap the benefits of their hard work.

It's certainly a contrast from the humble beginnings of the first season, which showed Joyce Prigger, played by Ophelia Lovibond, pushing to realize her dreams of creating a feminist publication. Joyce's vision is discovered and realized when she teams up with Doug, her funny, if not a bit shady business partner to make a new magazine, called Minx, an erotic magazine that focuses on the female gaze. The first season was praised for its feminist perspective and unflinching raunchiness. Collider's own Carly Lane praised the first season for its nuanced portrayal of the complicated landscape of 1970s publishing and feminism.

Image Via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Minx' Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere on Starz

What Can We Expect in Minx Season 2?

The new trailer, released today, expands on the humor found in the first season and plunges deeper into the successes and pitfalls of building a business empire. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series will tackle the often wild world of publishing in a decade of excess and sexual freedom. In the new season, the staff of Minx will have to contend with contracts, memos, photo shoots, and of course, underwear stuffing, courtesy of business genius Doug, whose pairing with Joyce is now a 49/51 split (not 50/50, as Doug would like). But how will Joyce and her team handle the newfound success and the scrutiny that goes along with it?

Season 2 of Minx will premiere on Starz on July 21, 2023. Until then, you can take a look at the new trailer below.