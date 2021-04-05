After the finale of The Deuce, HBO is once again bringing the '70s adult entertainment industry to life via TV series — this time about the first erotic magazine aimed at women, titled Minx. The half-hour comedy series will consist of 10 episodes, helmed by Ellen Rapoport and executive produced by Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Lionsgate Television is also backing the series.

Set in Los Angeles, the show will follow the beginnings of the magazine created by an eager young feminist and a low-rent publisher. Elementary star Ophelia Lovibond will play our feminist, with New Girl’s Jake Johnson as our publisher. Additional cast members include Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

Showrunner Rapoport said, “I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines. Making Minx with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

Additionally, Feig commented, “We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible. So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we‘ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

The plot alone seems interesting enough to get audiences on board, and the amazing cast and creative team behind the series completely sells it. This is HBO’s second series about the start of the porn industry, the first being the New York City-set The Deuce starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. However, The Deuce was billed as a drama series, whereas Minx will be a half-hour comedy, offering a new and lighter spin on porn and feminism. I’ll certainly be tuning in to see how the two compare.

Minx does not yet have a release date. We’ll keep you up-to-date on future news.

