In HBO Max’s new series Minx, Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), a well-educated, upper-class female writer, has big dreams to create a hard-hitting feminist magazine that will capture the minds of fellow well-read and progressive women in the seventies. Instead, the only person who is willing to put money into making her magazine is a sleazy publisher, Doug (Jake Johnson), who wants to turn it into a “bottom dollar” porno mag for women. Despite her initial resistance to the idea, Joyce eventually gets on board and a team is put together to get Minx up and running. Throughout the season, various female characters are introduced, all with different backgrounds and different ways of going about their lives. Some of them want to help Joyce with Minx, and others want it destroyed. However, each of these women represents their own diverse experiences, and therefore, the many nuances that exist within the philosophy of feminism.

RELATED: 'Minx' Showrunner Ellen Rapoport Breaks Down the Finale, From That Spicy Scene to Where Joyce & Doug End Up

First, we have Joyce: the protagonist of the series and the creator/editor of Minx. From the get-go, it’s pretty clear that Joyce has lived a privileged life, having attended Vasser for undergrad and possessing a membership of a swanky country club. It’s no surprise that she is repeatedly horrified by the dealings within the porno mag industry, especially Doug’s relationship with a mob boss. However, her ambition to get Minx published overrides her distaste for the unsavory route she’s taken to do so. And despite her hoity-toity attitude, Joyce eventually comes to appreciate what Minx represents, and challenges the men and women who express their negative opinions about it. Joyce’s form of feminism is what we might today consider to be baseline since she literally just wants equal rights and opportunities for women. But in the seventies, her politics would have been a bit more radical, and therefore, looked down on by comfortable housewives and most men.

Image Via HBO Max

Joyce’s relationships with men throughout the season represent her eagerness to be independent. She breaks up with her boyfriend, Glenn (Michael Angarano), at the beginning of the season because he looks down on her for “compromising” her magazine, and is noticeably offended by her willingness to chase her ambitions. Joyce then ends up sleeping with Minx’s first cover model, Shane (Taylor Zakhar Perez), which gives her a sexually empowered boost until she realizes that his feelings for her are deeper than hers are for him. From Shane’s perspective, Joyce used her position of power over him (both professionally and emotionally), which presents a refreshing twist on the usual story of a man using his position of power over a woman – and Joyce at least has the decency to sincerely apologize, realizing her mistake. Though things didn’t necessarily work out in either scenario, Joyce held fast to her convictions despite what the man wanted.

But Joyce’s relationship with Doug is perhaps the most complicated of all. At the start of their partnership, Joyce pushes for her vision to be followed, constantly having to spar with Doug over the logistics of the magazine. It isn’t until Joyce and Doug go on The Dick Cavett Show in New York City that she realizes how much Doug has undermined her throughout the process, and how little power she really has over the direction of the magazine. In keeping with her headstrong disposition, Joyce confronts Doug on the issue, ultimately leading to her quitting Minx in a stand for her dignity. While the rest of the team tries to keep the magazine running without Joyce, she spends time in New York figuring out what she will do next. Despite her friend, Maggie’s (Gillian Jacobs), push to move to New York and work with her, Joyce decides to go back to LA and fight for Minx after realizing that she can’t let her dream die, despite the difficulties that may lie ahead. That’s a brave and powerful woman, y’all.

Image via HBO Max

Maggie is introduced later in the season when Doug and Joyce take the trip to New York. At first, she is there to comfort Joyce and give her a place to stay when the talk show goes awry. However, after hosting a dinner party with all of her uppity NYC friends, it becomes clear how arrogant she is, and how out of touch she is with those less fortunate or less educated than she and her social circle are. In terms of feminism, though Maggie stands for women’s rights, she’s the type to really only fight for the rights of women like her: upper class, well-educated, and stuck up. At the dinner party, she makes comments that degrade the type of people who would be part of the production of Minx, and who Joyce defends as regular women doing their jobs. Maggie represents the type of feminism that is really only designed for a certain subset of privileged white women who care more about their own status than helping others find similar opportunities.

Bambi (Jessica Lowe) is the type of woman who Maggie would look down on because she has spent most of her adult life as a model in the porno mag industry. However, Bambi is not ashamed of her career and actually finds self-empowerment in her sexual and physical openness. She’s also ecstatic to be working under Joyce, who she believes can teach her a lot about what it takes to be a professional. Though Joyce misjudges Bambi at first, who first comes off as shallow, she (and the viewers) quickly realize that Bambi has much more than that to offer and that her mysterious life has probably not been all that easy. Bambi happily lends her expertise to Minx’s operations, coordinating the models and photoshoots, and showcasing her leadership abilities. For someone who has been able to lean on her good looks for so long, it’s empowering to see Bambi aspire to something beyond praise of her appearance, and that would fulfill her intellectually.

Image via HBO Max

Tina (Idara Victor) is another of Minx’s employees who represents a woman capable of more than what’s expected from her. Tina has been by Doug’s side for years and helped him start his corporation Bottom Dollar. She is the brains of the duo, often becoming irritated with Doug for his disregard for the money side of things. Though Tina is highly intelligent and over-qualified for her position with Doug, her being a Black woman in the seventies likely prevents her from finding similar workplace autonomy elsewhere. Though it is frustrating that Tina sticks with Doug after Joyce quits Minx and most of the other employees take her side, it’s understandable that Tina would want to hold on to her newly appointed position of managing editor, since America’s racism and misogyny – especially during the seventies – would make it especially difficult for her to achieve that role at any other publication. Tina is a woman who knows what she wants, and who has been through too much to care what people will think when she goes after it.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have Joyce’s sister, Shelly (Lennon Parham). Shelly is a forward-thinking housewife and mom of two who finds the world of Minx to be a needed escape from her comfortable suburbia. Shelly is a reflection of the women who get married and have babies because they have been told that that’s what they’re supposed to do, only to realize that it does not offer them the same opportunities for growth that more independent, single women experience. Throughout the series, Shelly realizes she’s gotten sort of stuck in her life as a wife and a mom and admits that she is sexually frustrated with her husband. However, she tries to do the right thing and puts off working for Minx for a while in order to be there for her husband and kids, until she reaches her orgasmless breaking point.

Having developed a close friendship with Bambi throughout the season, Shelly confides in her about her troubles in bed, which leads to the two of them becoming sexually acquainted. Shelly doesn’t seem like the type to cheat on her husband willy-nilly, which means she must have some deep feelings for Bambi and therefore has likely experienced some level of sexual repression for a very long time. This opens up the opportunity for an exciting new subplot in the show between Shelly and Bambi, examining what it looks like for a 1970s housewife to experience a sexual awakening with a female partner.

Image Via HBO Max

Though the characters we’ve looked at so far remain on the more progressive end of the feminist spectrum (at least for the seventies’ standards), Minx also depicts what the extreme opposite ends of the spectrum look like, from Councilwoman Bridget Westbury (Amy Landecker) as the ultra-conservative housewife, to the radical Feminist Collective college group that Joyce talks to in Episode 6. Councilwoman Westbury leads the majority of Minx’s opposition and is at the head of protests outside their building. She is the personification of the comfortable housewives who like their positions in life, and are afraid of what change would look like for them. They believe that Minx’s content is offensive because they’ve been trained to be as ladylike and polite as possible, so as not to offend the man. The Feminist Collective, however, believes that Joyce isn’t doing enough with Minx to push the feminist agenda and take down the patriarchy. The group also protests the magazine, but for not being feminist enough.

The contrasting female points of view that Minx introduces in its first season is a refreshing exploration of women’s experiences. Though the stories revolve around a magazine full of naked men, the show does a good job of presenting thoughtful character arcs that offer plenty of insight into what makes each of these women tick, and how differently feminist ideals can be upheld. Whether it’s Joyce’s essay-writing, Bambi’s short skirts, or Tina’s financial calculations, the female characters of Minx represent different facets of feminism and the many subtle nuances that are involved in a woman’s life which directly affect how she might feel about her role in society.

You can stream all of Season 1 of Minx on HBO Max. The series has not yet been renewed for a Season 2, but here’s hoping!

'Minx' Ending Explained: How Your Favorites Ended Up, From Joyce and Doug to Shelly and Bambi

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hannah Rogers (14 Articles Published) Hannah Rogers is a features writer for Collider. She is a recent graduate from Boston University's College of Communication, and has also written for Two Story Melody, a songwriting blog. During undergrad, she co-hosted a radio show called Full Disclosure on WTBU. She lives in Boston, MA, and likes to read all kinds of books, play guitar, and travel home to Vermont to see her dog Murphy. More From Hannah Rogers

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe