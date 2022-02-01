'Minx' follows the story of a young woman looking to create the first erotic magazine for women.

HBO Max is gearing up for the release of their new comedy Minx. New images have been released this week, taking audiences back to the sexy time of peasant blouses and bell-bottoms. The ten-episode half-hour comedy is set to premiere Thursday, March 17, with two new episodes debuting each week until April 14.

Taking place in the 1970s, Minx follows the story of a young woman looking to create the first erotic magazine for women with the help of a low-rent publisher. Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl) lead the cast as Joyce and Doug, an unlikely pair that plans to take the Los Angeles sex industry by storm. The newly released pictures showcase the diverse cast attending meetings and parties wearing a myriad of iconic 70s fashion.

Starring alongside Lovibond and Johnson are Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya as friends and possible coworkers of the two entrepreneurs. The series will be helmed by creator Ellen Rapoport, who will executive produce along with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who directed the pilot, is also an executive producer along with Ben Karlin and Johnson. Lionsgate Television is also attached to the project.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines," stated Rapoport. “Making Minx with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true, and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.” Feig, also an executive producer on HBO Max Original Love Life, expressed his faith in the project, adding,

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible. So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we’ve been having such a great time on Love Life. With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

Minx will be Lionsgate Television’s fourth project with HBO Max, following Love Life, Santa Inc., and the upcoming Julia drama series. Minx has been praised across the board by executives, with Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey calling it “fun, feminist, and wholly unique.” This series take on the emerging sex industry of the 70s is sure to intrigue audiences and bring them a wild adventure.

Minx premieres March 17 on HBO Max. Be sure to check out more new images below:

